Coronation Street legend Bill Roache has reportedly signed a new deal.

The Ken Barlow star, 90, has appeared on the ITV soap since its very first episode in 1960.

And he’s not planning to retire any time soon.

Bill Roache has reportedly signed a new megabucks deal to remain on Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Bill Roache signs new contract?

According to The Sun, the actor has put pen to paper on a deal worth a reported £250,000.

A source claimed to the publication: “Ken Barlow has been at the heart of Coronation Street since it started 62 years ago and that’s not changing any time soon.

“And as we’ve seen with his recent love triangle storyline, he’s no plans to slow down.

“Bosses have big plans for his character next year.”

The new deal means Bill will remain on the soap for at least another year.

Bill reveals ‘aim’ to work to 100

Bill – who plays Ken Barlow – has previously opened up about his plans to stay in Weatherfield long-term.

In fact he has plans to become another record-breaker.

He told the Mirror previously: “Someone said to me: ‘Look, Bill, you’re in the Guinness Book of Records, you’ve got the MBE, you’ve been in Coronation Street for over 60 years, what else is there?’

“I said to him: ‘I would like to be the first centenarian who is still cast in an ongoing drama.’ That’s my aim, to be 100 and still working on ­Coronation Street.

“While they want me and while I can do it I’ll continue to do it.”

Earlier this month Ken’s exit from the cobbles was teased by bosses.

Having reunited with ex-lover Martha Fraser, Ken was invited to move to Hull with her.

They were all set to go until Martha discovered that Ken had been lying to her.

Ken was left humiliated when Martha dumped him on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

He had led her to believe that he dumped his other ex-lover Wendy Crozier for her – but that was far from the truth.

In fact it was Wendy who ended things.

Martha humiliated Ken in front of the audience for their amateur dramatics production before dumping him.

Ken then tried to get back with Wendy.

But in a shock twist she revealed she had moved on – with Martha.

The two women united for a new life in Hull together away from loverat Ken.

