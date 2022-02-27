5 Coronation Street houses in desperate need of a makeover

Coronation Street has never exactly been on the cutting edge of interior design – but some of the houses are pitiful.

There are houses on the street that are beginning to make Ken Barlow look practically modern.

And it’s time these lot had a revamp.

Sarah and Adam have never met a shade of blue they didn’t like (Credit: ITV)

Sarah and Adam’s apartment

Is it an apartment or is it a dungeon with a lot of shelves?

Why do they need so many shelves? They don’t have a library, or that many nicknacks? Something dodgy is going on, clearly!

But it’s so dark. So very dark and dingy.

No wonder they didn’t realise Lydia had broken in – she could just stick to the shadows and move around freely.

Would it have killed them to paint something a colour lighter than jet black, navy blue or corpse grey?

They don’t need mood lighting they need floodlights to see anything.

Time for these two to get the decorators in – again.

Grassmere Drive

Audrey Roberts’ beloved home hasn’t been seen in years.

Not since Lewis died in her bedroom, and while it was never a regular set – it was looking very tired.

But with building work meaning Audrey has to move in with Gail, it’s time the detached palace was given a makeover fit for a queen.

Nick and Leanne live in the flat where Sam’s mum was shot (Credit: ITV)

Nick and Leanne’s flat

It’s tough to know where to start with this one because it’s a perfectly lovely apartment.

Until you realise his ex WAS MURDERED ON THE FLOOR.

However not even Mrs Hinch and a lorryload of bleach could clean the bad juju from that little situation.

Time for a fresh start with some nice linens.

However Toyah and Imran’s flat needs a good revamp (Credit: ITV)

Toyah and Imran’s student flat

Just like Leanne, Toyah grew up in what can only be described as a squat on Coronation Street.

The Battersby house was the place where chaos and grime came together to form a powerful bond.

Toyah is no longer a tree-hugging teenager and as such deserves to live in a proper home, not a student let gone wrong.

Time for her and Imran to get to Farrow and Ball and smarten the place up again.

Gemma and Chesney’s house is an affront to taste and decency on Coronation Street but there is a solution (Credit: ITV)

Chesney and Gemma’s

Some places just cannot be saved.

It will take the combined efforts of all major religions, science and possibly aliens to clear the clutter and awfulness from the Brown family’s hovel.

However Chesney, Gemma, their five children and her mother Bernie will simply have to move out while the landlord has it revamped.

And if they happen to move away and decide they’ll be happier somewhere far, FAR away then that’s all the better isn’t it?

