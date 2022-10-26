After big Coronation Street hint, does Stephen kill Audrey next?

In tonight’s Coronation Street, Audrey created a huge obstacle for Stephen’s plans to get his hands on her equity money.

As Audrey announced that she is planning to use the equity release money to see the Northern lights with Sam, Stephen’s fraudulent scheme was at risk of falling through.

With Stephen now having to stay in Weatherfield longer than planned, could he take his anger out on his mum and kill her?

Audrey ruined Stephen’s plans (Credit: ITV)

Audrey’s announcement stopped Stephen in his tracks

Tonight, Audrey asked Stephen to silence her phone so that the notifications didn’t keep going off.

He used this to his advantage and took her phone, asking Gabrielle to pretend to be Audrey when the mortgage broker rang.

She needed to pretend that Audrey was of sound mind.

With this plan working, Stephen was close to getting the equity money, and told Gail that he was going to be leaving Weatherfield soon.

However, later on Stephen’s plan was ruined when Audrey announced at The Bistro that she was going to use her equity money on a trip to see the Northern lights with Sam.

Stephen tried his best to make Audrey changed her mind but later resorted to begging Gabrielle for help.

However, Gabrielle refused to help him.

Panicking, Stephen told Audrey that he’d pay for Audrey and Sam’s trip so that she wouldn’t have to take the equity out on the house.

Realising that his plan to get Audrey’s money was going to take longer than he initially thought, Stephen told his family that he was going to stick around for longer.

Audrey better watch out (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street hints at Audrey’s death

As Stephen told Shona, David and Sam that he planned to stay in Weatherfield, Shona hinted of Audrey’s death.

She joked that living with Audrey would drive her to murder.

Little did she know that Stephen is actually a killer.

He murdered Leo and has done his best to stop people from suspecting anything.

As Stephen sticks around, could this be a hint that he might kill Audrey?

Will Stephen throw Audrey off the scent? (Credit: Coronation Street YouTube)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen changes Audrey’ plans

On Friday (Friday October 28, 2022), Stephen tries to change Audrey’s holiday plans.

Audrey and Sam ask Stephen if they could stay at one of his properties and see the Northern lights in Canada so that the trip wouldn’t be too expensive.

However, Stephen explains that the Canadian weather isn’t the best and would ruin their holiday.

Instead, they should see the Northern lights from Norway.

He even offers to book a cruise for them.

Has Stephen done enough to convince the pair to steer clear of Canada?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will Stephen kill Audrey? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!