Coronation Street fans have ‘figured out’ what is going to be wrong with George Shuttleworth’s Christmas present for Eileen Grimshaw.

Last year George disappointed Eileen by buying her a funeral plan for Christmas, so this year he is determined to get her a good present.

He ordered her a new sofa, but Coronation Street fans claim they have already worked out what’s going to be wrong with it.

George didn’t want to tell his friends what he bought for Eileen (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: George Shuttleworth’s Christmas present for Eileen

In Monday’s episode (December 19) Glenda, Sean and Mary wanted to know what George was getting Eileen following last year’s disaster.

Glenda told Sean and Mary that George once gave her an urn for her birthday, leaving them all worried.

They begged him to tell them what he bought Eileen.

Although George was reluctant to tell them about her gift, he eventually caved in.

George explained that he realised that Eileen was saying that she needed a new sofa.

George has ordered Eileen a new sofa, but fans think they know what’s going to go wrong (Credit: ITV)

He decided he would surprise her by ordering one for her.

George had found a red Leather Chesterfield sofa online and bought it.

He learnt it would arrive on Christmas Eve and was thrilled with the purchase.

His friends were all surprised at how lovely the gift was, but fans don’t think the present will turn up right.

Some fans think that George has accidentally ordered a sofa for a doll’s house and it will be miniature version.

Bet the sofa that George has ordered is a miniature one for a dolls house 😂😂 #Corrie — Hutcherson Barlow (@mrsjhutch28) December 19, 2022

Spoilers: George’s plans go wrong

This week George tries to stop Eileen from coming home, explaining that he’s waiting for her Christmas present to be delivered.

She’s impressed that he’s gone to so much trouble.

However next week it’s revealed that George’s sofa idea doesn’t work out.

On Christmas Day George worries about where they’re going to sit and what he’s going to give Eileen for Christmas.

Todd comes up with an idea. Can he help George find something in time for Eileen?

