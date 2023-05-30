Coronation Street fans baffled over Gemma and Chesney’s wedding scenes

Last night in Coronation Street (Monday May 29, 2023), Gemma and Chesney got married, with Gemma sporting an orange dress.

However, not everyone was able to make it to the ceremony, being caught up somewhere else. Now, Coronation Street fans have been left baffled over Gemma and Chesney’s wedding scenes and their missing guests.

Fiz couldn’t make it (Credit: ITV)

Some of Gemma and Chesney’s loved ones were no-shows

Last night, Gemma and Chesney got married to each other. However, some of their guests failed to turn up. Both Chesney’s sister and mum couldn’t make it with Tyrone explaining that Fiz was with Cilla in A&E.

Cilla had suffered a broken collar bone after an injury during a karaoke night. Kirk also wasn’t able to make it as an ice cream van had gone into the back of his van. He’d had to stay with it, missing the wedding.

Now, fans have been left baffled by the missing guests. But, what’s left them so confused?

Fiz should’ve been there (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans baffled as Fiz fails to turn up

Fans have been left baffled over Fiz’s failure to turn up to the wedding. Whilst Fiz actress Jennie McAlpine is on maternity leave, fans have noted that Fiz would never miss the opportunity to watch her brother get married.

One fan stated: “Should of filmed this before Fiz went off to maternity because she wouldn’t of missed her brother’s wedding, and Kirk.”

A second Coronation Street viewer commented: “Fiz would have come back for her brother’s wedding.”

A third fan tweeted: “So Fiz not attending to her brother [bleep] and now Kirk, poor Chesney.”

Another added: “Also can someone explain to me why Fiz was written out during the build up and on the day of Chesney wedding? The siblings are really close and she wouldn’t have missed it for the world.”

Fiz is currently in Norwich (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Where’s Fiz?

Viewers will know that actress Jennie McAlpine is currently on maternity leave. This means that Fiz is spending some time away from the cobbles. Fiz was offered a job in Norwich after Stephen gave her the job over Beth. Last night, it was revealed that Fiz had been spending time with Cilla in A&E.

Due to Cilla’s injuries, Fiz couldn’t make it to the wedding. In reality, Jennie is still on maternity leave and therefore could not film the scenes.

