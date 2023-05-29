Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Emotional Paul ruins Gemma and Chesney’s big day?

Spoilers for tonight’s Coronation Street (May 29) reveal that Paul Foreman risks ruining Gemma and Chesney’s wedding as he grows emotional and upset during the ceremony. Will her increasingly upset big brother derail Gemma’s big day?

Elsewhere, Justin’s sister calls in to see Daisy at the Rovers. But what does she want? Then, Nina and Evelyn worry about Roy’s health as he prepares for his operation.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for tonight in full below.

It’s Gemma and Chesney’s big day (Credit: ITV)

Paul struggles to hold it together

It’s the big day, and Gemma is preparing for her wedding. Meanwhile, Billy tries to convince reluctant Paul that he should be there. After hearing from Joseph of Gemma’s distress, Paul apologises to Gemma, and all is forgiven.

At the church, Paul struggles with his symptoms as he walks Gemma down the aisle. The congregation watches as Gemma floats by in the wedding dress of her dreams.

Paul watches proudly as Gemma and Chesney are married (Credit: ITV)

The happy couple exchange their vows as family and friends cheer them on. But there’s trouble on the horizon when Bernie finds out that Linda secretly funded the whole thing.

As he tries to defuse the situation, Paul makes a big speech. But, growing overly emotional, he hurries out, dragging his foot in his wake. Is Paul ever-declining health about to derail Gemma’s big day?

Paul makes a speech, moments before disaster strikes (Credit: ITV)

Daisy has a visitor

At the Rovers, Daisy is surprised when Justin’s sister, Karen, pops in for a visit. She tells Daisy how sorry she is about Justin’s attack.

Daisy is touched by her support when Karen reveals that she’s hopeful her brother will be sent down. But is there more to Karen’s sudden re-appearance than meets the eye?

Nina gives Evelyn a worrying update on Roy’s health (Credit: ITV)

Evelyn and Nina fret for Roy

As Freddie has an operation at the Vet’s, Nina tells Evelyn that Roy has begun sleepwalking again. This comes as he worries about his own operation, for his heart. Can Evelyn and Nina do anything for stressed-out Roy?

