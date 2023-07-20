Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ how Stephen will get away with his crimes

Last night in Coronation Street (Wednesday, July 19), Tim confronted Stephen over Elaine’s life insurance.

He then had a violent showdown with him that resulted in Stephen being taken to hospital.

Coronation Street fans have now ‘worked out’ how Stephen will get away with his crimes.

Tim confronted Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen suffered a head injury

Last night, Elaine and Stephen got ready to leave for their trip away in the Peak District.

However, when talking to Gail, Elaine saw a family photo and realised that Stephen had lied to her about his ex-wife Gabrielle’s identity.

Elaine then panicked and told Tim that she didn’t know what else Stephen was lying to her about.

Whilst Stephen was waiting in the car, Elaine and Tim went through a red box of files and found out that he had taken life insurance out in her name.

Tim then told Elaine to hide in his house whilst he dealt with Stephen. Threatening to call the police in the flat, Tim pinned Stephen to the wall.

He then shoved him, with Stephen hitting his head on the banister. Tim left, Stephen however suffered a head injury and was later found unconscious on the street by David.

As Stephen was taken to hospital it was revealed that he might have a serious injury.

Fans predict a dark twist (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict huge Stephen health twist

Coronation Street fans have predicted a huge health twist for Stephen that could see him get away with his crimes.

He could fake amnesia or a brain injury as a result of his and Tim’s showdown, making out that he can’t remember his crimes.

One Coronation Street fan suggested: “Stephen is going to fake amnesia isn’t he?”

Stephen is going to fake amnesia isn’t he #Corrie — Gemma chatter (@Gemma42981517) July 19, 2023

Is he now going to claim amnesia??? #corrie — Louise Hazeldine (@LouiseHazeldine) July 19, 2023

Stephen might pretend he's got memory lost #corrie — pete leo (@homebrew19721) July 19, 2023

Another viewer agreed and also predicted: “Is he now going to claim amnesia?”

A third person wrote: “Stephen might pretend he’s got memory loss.”

Will Stephen fake memory loss? (Credit: ITV)

Will Stephen fake memory loss?

Stephen’s always got a plan up his sleeve and is yet to have his murders exposed.

Now that he’s in hospital, could he soon fake memory loss to get away with his crimes?

