Coronation Street star Paula Wilcox admits it’s ‘going to be ghastly’ now Stephen’s been caught out

Coronation Street star Paula Wilcox says the climax of Stephen Reid’s campaign to fleece poor Elaine Jones out of her life savings is going to be “ghastly”!

And she says there’s no doubt that Elaine’s life is at risk as Coronation Street killer Stephen puts his dastardly plan into action.

We sat down for a chat with Paula to find out what’s going on as Stephen’s plan kicks off.

Will Elaine make it out alive?

Elaine has been devoted to Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Paula Wilcox on danger for Elaine

“She could be in danger!” Paula admits. “I’m afraid that’s all too possible.”

Things get tricky when Elaine starts to stand up to Stephen! He’s managed to convince mum Audrey that he’s worried about Elaine, telling Audrey that he thinks his fiancée is depressed.

But of course, the latest cobbles killer is really setting the scene so that when he finally bumps off his lady friend, no one will suspect it was him!

Definitely sounds dangerous to us!

Elaine has caught Gerry’s eye (Credit: ITV)

Love rival?

With Elaine hitting it off with Gerry, her Tai Chi instructor, Stephen’s grip is beginning to loosen.

“Tai Chi is something she’s always wanted to do,” Paula says. “Gerry is very gentle, kind – not at all stressed – just very chilled, and very safe. But there’s no question that he’s a rival to Stephen, it’s just a genuine fondness starting to develop.”

Stephen, though, is annoyed that Gerry could get in the way of what he’s plotting – and that’s making him very grumpy!

“Elaine is seeing a bit of the unpleasant side of Stephen, and she’s had enough of Stephen messing her about,” explains Paula.

Elaine had told a surprised Audrey that she was having doubts about her relationship with Stephen. He reacted by begging for a second chance and taking her for a romantic trip to the Peak District.

“Elaine’s very sceptical,” laughs Paula. “She starts to think is this really going anywhere? Is he just a time waster. Then things fall into place just as they’re going on their hike…”

Phew! Because going on a hike in the Peak District with a serial killer isn’t the best idea!

The scales have fallen from Elaine’s eyes (Credit: ITV)

Seeing the light

After Elaine saw a photo of Stephen with his ex-wife Gabrielle and realised she was the business associate Stephen was talking to on Zoom, things fell into place. She and Tim found the life insurance documents that Stephen had forged and surmised he was after her money.

But does she realise just how far Stephen was prepared to go to get it?

“It’s really frightening. All the things Tim has said about Stephen, all the thoughts, and confusions Elaine has felt, especially recently, and now there is proof positive that he’s a liar and a cheat – and he does it so well, the lying and the cheating. Elaine’s reaction is horror. Shock. And deep, deep sadness. Real shock. She really goes into a tailspin at that point and from then on, she really is seeing the light,” Paula explains.

“He’s forged her signature on a document that means if she dies he’ll make a lot of money!” says Paula. “And then she realises, of course, he’s been talking about money a lot. Money, money, money. So much of what he’s said to her has got to do with money. And there it is in black and white. She knows she didn’t sign that, so the only person it could have been is the man she loved and trusted…”

Has Tim gone too far? (Credit: ITV)

The future

It doesn’t sound good for Elaine – or Stephen. But after Tim confronted his mum’s fiancé, the altercation landed Stephen in hospital, so now it’s Tim who’s facing police questioning. Elaine must be feeling wretched!

So, what does the future hold now?

“What a fool she’s been!” jokes Paula. “It’s going to be ghastly!”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

