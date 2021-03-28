Coronation Street fans think Steve McDonald and Tracy Barlow are stealing from Oliver’s fund.

The grieving dad and stepmum set up the fund to pay for Oliver’s treatment before his untimely death last year.

Cathy accused Steve and Tracy of stealing in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

They raised tens of thousands of pounds to fund whatever treatment they could find that would prolong his life.

However, after the tot’s death, Steve continued to raise cash for the fund, and said he was donating it to help other families in the same position as theirs.

Viewers watched recently after Cathy Matthews lost her temper with Tracy’s rudeness and decided to question their use of the fund online.

Read more: Coronation Street confirms Bill Roache WILL return to the soap after battling COVID

Tracy had raged that Steve had been asked to pay his overdue paper bill.

Cathy quietly paid it herself, but Tracy later couldn’t resist having a dig.

And then when Cathy saw her with bags of designer shopping, Bernie Winters planted a seed of doubt about exactly where all the money was going.

Seeing red, Cathy posted the same online.

She wrote: “Maybe someone should ask the family what this money’s actually being spent on? Research into the disease, I don’t think so.”

It sparked an avalanche of similar comments. Eventually, they identified Brian as the troll and Cathy let him take the blame.

Steve is raising money for late son Oliver’s fund (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans accuse Steve and Tracy of stealing

However, fans think she had a point – and are accusing Steve and Tracy of using the money to save Oliver for different purposes.

One said: “This trolling plot only makes sense if Steve is using Oliver’s fund for something else.”

Writing on Digital Spy Forums, a second said: “It’s a very valid question to ask where all the money raised for surgery goes (and there were some big donations if I recall).

Read more: Simon Barlow disgusts Coronation Street fans for turning on mum Leanne Battersby

“IF that surgery doesn’t take place, and it’s infuriating that anyone who dares ask is made a pariah.”

They added: “Steve is keeping that money under false pretences and the story should have been that when made aware of it, he offers to return it.

“Don’t just assume that because a person gave towards a surgery that they also want to give to something as obscure as research.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!