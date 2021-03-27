Bill Roache will return to Coronation Street after taking a break for his health, soap bosses have confirmed.

Reports this morning (Saturday, March 27) suggested the Ken Barlow actor, 88, would be off for months after falling ill.

A Corrie spokeswoman has confirmed that Bill is on the mend and will be back at work “as soon as possible”.

She said: “Following recent reports about his health, William Roache has asked us to clarify that he took time off work after testing positive for COVID.

“He has recovered well and is looking forward to returning to the cobbles as soon as possible.”

It was reported earlier today that Bill had taken ill and was believed to be taking months off from the soap.

Bill’s last appearance as Ken was on March 10.

It is reported Bill was reluctant to take time off over worries he may not return.

An insider told The Sun: “For Bill to take time off is extremely unusual. He loves work and he’s as passionate about being on Coronation Street as ever. But he realised he had to listen to his own body.

“The reason he’s been able to work for so long and so passionately is he’s always looked after himself, and he still does, so he’ll be back as soon as it makes sense.

“Obviously, his time off has coincided with COVID too, where a number of the older stars are being kept away from the set anyway to be on the safe side.”

The actor is the only remaining original cast member of Coronation Street, appearing since 1960.

He is the world’s longest-serving actor in a continuing drama, too.

Bill previously promised to remain on the show for as long as he can.

Speaking at the soap’s 60th anniversary celebrations, he said: “While I can do it and they want me, I will be there.

“Retirement is not on the radar at all. I have no plans for that.

“I don’t even like to think about how they’d write Ken out if I did leave. Because hopefully that is never going to happen.”

