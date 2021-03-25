Coronation Street spoilers reveal Faye is convinced she’s going to prison after her plea hearing.

Back in December, Faye attacked Adam Barlow, believing it was Ray Crosby.

Coronation Street spoilers: Faye to go to prison?

In next week’s scenes Faye hears that Ray has been charged with sexual assault. But when she returns from her plea hearing, she’s convinced that she could be going to prison.

Later, Craig calls at No.4 and suggests to Faye that they have a day out to take her mind off the court case.

Faye fears she will go to prison (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Molly Dobbs in Coronation Street: Who is she and what happened to her?

Soon Faye goes and pays Gary a visit in prison and admits she’s been pushing Craig away as she doesn’t want him to put his life on hold while she’s in prison.

But will it come to that?

Why did Faye want to attack Ray?

Last year, Ray promoted Faye and soon invited her to a wine tasting in his hotel room.

Ray then pressured Faye to sleep with him, saying she ‘could continue benefit from his opportunities’ if she joined him in the bath.

A few weeks later, he tried to have sex with her in the Bistro office. But despite Faye telling him no, he continued to try and undress her.

Ray tried to rape Faye (Credit: ITV)

It was only when Faye’s brother Gary came in that Ray stopped. Later in the Bistro, Adam Barlow was attacked by an unseen person, which was revealed to be Faye.

She admitted she attacked Adam, believing he was Ray.

Later, Ray mysteriously went missing and Ray’s business partner Debbie Webster told Abi that she had killed him.

Ray was arrested (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street hit with Ofcom complaints over Grace’s racial profiling storyline

But whilst she appeared to be secretly helping Ray. It turned out she was trying to turn him into the police.

After shutting Debbie and Kevin in the Bistro fridge, Ray was found trying to flee the country. However he was caught and police and arrested for attempted murder.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these soap spoilers.