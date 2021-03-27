Simon Barlow disgusted Coronation Street fans when he turned on his mum Leanne Battersby.

The teenager discovered his mother had taken over his drug dealing responsibilities in an effort to save him.

Leanne Battersby came clean to to son Simon (Credit: ITV)

But when he found out Leanne (Jane Danson) had decided to take Harvey down by reporting him to the police, he was furious.

She had been arrested and strong-armed into becoming a registered informant.

Leanne will continue dealing undercover while reporting on Harvey to the police in an effort to get him sent down.

However, it doesn’t come without risks.

And when Simon found out what she had agreed to do after following her, he was furious.

Leanne told him: “It’s a mess and I’m trying to get us out of it.

Simon called his mum a grass despite her saving him (Credit: ITV)

“Harvey never took the deal so I’ve been working for him to pay off your debt. The police know everything. They’ve said if I give them information then they’ll give us protection.”

Simon shouted: “So you’ve turned police informant?

He then spat: “You’re a grass.

“I can’t believe any of this is happening. You’re going to have to stop. If Harvey finds out we are both going to end up dead.”

Simon is vile calling Leanne a grass when she’s saving his life.

Viewers were disgusted with Simon.

One Corrie fan said: “Simon is vile calling Leanne a grass when she’s saving his life.”

“It is all your fault Simon. Take responsibility, you numb nut #Corrie,” said a second.

A third said: “I actually hate Simon more than I hated [Game Of Thrones characters] Joffrey Baratheon/Lannister and Ramsay Bolton put together #Corrie”

Coronation Street: Simon and Leanne Battersby to flee Weatherfield?

Simon later apologised to his mum.

However, she revealed they may have to leave Weatherfield after she takes Harvey down.

“It’s my job to protect you,” she said.

Leanne may have to flee Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

“I’m your mum, it’s my job. I may not have given birth to you but are just much my son as Oliver was.

“And I’ve got to protect you at all costs. I couldn’t do that for Oliver, but I’m going to do that for you.

“I’ve got a police contact who I need to keep up to date with information.

“And as soon as they’ve got enough they’re going to arrest Harvey and his mates.

“We might have to move away, Si. I do know how dangerous these people are, I really do.”

What do you think of Simon in Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.