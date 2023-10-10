Coronation Street fans in tears as Stephen ‘claims’ his next victim: ‘I’m done with Corrie forever’

Last night in Coronation Street (Monday, October 9), Stephen set out to kill Tim in a bid to stop him from telling the police about the body in the canal.

Tim had put two and two together and had realised that Stephen was responsible for the dead body.

Coronation Street fans have now been left in tears as Stephen “claimed” his next victim, stating: ‘I’m done with Corrie forever.”

Stephen tried to kill Tim (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen attacked Tim

Last night on the cobbles, Tim headed to the canal and spotted Teddy’s corpse hand in the water. He then headed to the cab to report the dead body to the police but was interrupted when Stephen appeared in the back of the car.

Stephen then tried to strangle Tim with his tie but Tim managed to escape and run off. However, Tim soon tripped on his shoelace and was hit on the head with an iron bar.

Stephen then suffocated Tim and bundled his still body into the back of the car boot before covering it with petrol.

He then returned home and told Jenny that he was taking a shower, washing off Tim’s blood.

Fans can’t cope with the possible loss of Tim (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans in tears over Tim ‘death’

Although it’s unclear whether Tim is actually dead, it doesn’t look promising for him.

Coronation Street fans have now been left in tears over Tim’s ‘death’ demanding that he turns out to be alive. They can’t face seeing him die, with some even vowing to boycott the soap if he’s killed off.

One fan wrote: “Just saying if Tim’s been murdered I’m done with Corrie forever. He’s not a disposable character [bleep], especially not for a pathetic villain like Stephen.”

Another person tweeted: “Here is to hoping Tim isn’t dead and just passed out and will come round soon.”

Here is hoping that Tim isnt dead and just passed out and will come round soon #Corrie — 📚 😺𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐢 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐠𝐞 📚 😺 (@JuliSavage666) October 10, 2023

#Corrie better not have killed off Tim, or I swear I’ll head down there to off Stephen myself! — "MsM”✊🏻 (@Serosedserio14) October 10, 2023

Please tell me Tim's character is not dead. No no no. He'sone of the funniest characters. Ill be so disappointed if he is gone. #corrie — Shevaunne (@Shevaunne) October 9, 2023

A third fan said: “Corrie better not have killed off Tim, or I swear I’ll head down there to off Stephen myself!”

A fourth viewer demanded: “Please tell me Tim’s character is not dead. No no no. He’s one of the funniest characters. I’ll be so disappointed if he is gone.”

Will Tim make it out alive? (Credit: ITV)

Is Tim Metcalfe dead?

Tim’s been shoved in the back of a boot covered in petrol after being hit on the head with an iron bar.

We haven’t seen Stephen torch the car so there is a possibility that Tim could get out of this alive. Well, we’d like to hope.

But, is Tim dead? Has Stephen just claimed the life of his fourth victim?

