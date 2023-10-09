Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Tim dead as Stephen kills one last time?

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, October 9), Tim’s life is on the line as Stephen tries to kill him.

After Tim discovers Teddy’s body in the canal, Stephen is desperate to silence him.

But, will Tim die as Stephen tries to kill one last time in Coronation Street spoilers?

Tim’s in immense danger (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen kills Tim?

When Brian mentions Stephen’s interest in the canal dredging, Tim starts making sense of everything.

Heading to the canal, Tim finds a boat hook and has a rummage in the canal.

He then finds a corpse’s hand and heads back to the cab with the intention of ringing the police.

In the cab, Tim reports the dead body but the phone line cuts off as Stephen appears in the back of the car.

Trying to silence Tim, Stephen tries to strange him with a tie but Tim manages to run off.

However, Tim then trips over and is hit on the head with a brick. Meanwhile, Sally’s furious that Tim has abandoned her on their anniversary.

She thinks that he’s gone to a football game with Kevin when in fact he’s currently in the boot of a car which has been covered with petrol. But, will anyone find Tim in time to save him as Stephen washes away the evidence?

The police search the canal (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Teddy’s body is found

Stephen plans to leave Weatherfield oblivious to the fact that quite a few people are on to him and his crimes.

Realising that he needs to escape quickly, Stephen’s willing to do anything to remain a free man.

With Carla still suspicious that Stephen spiked her with LSD, Carla is shocked to find a print out of his one-way tickets to Thailand.

She heads to the police station to inform DS Swain who tells her not to share her suspicions with anyone.

However, worrying for Jenny’s safety, Carla soon tells Jenny that the police are into investigating Stephen as a possible murderer.

Later on, the roof box is found in the canal as DS Swain and Craig discover Teddy’s body inside of it. But, will they arrest Stephen?

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!