Coronation Street fans spot iconic Terry Duckworth in new Irn Bru advert

Coronation Street fans have spotted iconic cobbles villain Terry Duckworth in an advert.

Actor Nigel Pivaro has filmed a new Irn Bru advert playing a nefarious gangster for the soft drink.

Coronation Street fans spotted Nigel Pivaro in the advert (Credit: YouTube)

And it has left fans delighted after noticing him.

One wrote: “There is a gangster in the latest Irn Bru advert that looks similar to Terry Duckworth.”

A second agreed: “Certainly looks like him! I’d say that’s him.”

A third said: “Never even noticed when I saw it! And definitely in keeping with Our Turry.”

Nigel made his debut as Terry, the wayward son of Jack and Vera Duckworth in 1983.

Over the years he was involved in several major storylines – all leaving his parents traumatised.

Coronation Street: Terry Duckworth caused chaos

He caused Judy Mallet’s death by giving his mum Vera a deathtrap car to drive.

But it was when his own son needed a kidney transplant and Terry extorted thousands of pounds from his parents to donate that it crossed a line.

He did a runner after getting the cash, forcing Vera to put her own life on the line to save her grandson.

Terry Duckworth terrorised his parents from 1983 onwards (Credit: ITV)

She nearly died in the process and Jack disowned him.

However he later returned to the show in prison having been framed for murder.

Jack saved him but Terry’s appreciation didn’t stretch far and he failed to return for his own dad’s funeral.

In 2012 – two years after the death of his father, and four years after mum Vera’s death – he returned to the Street.

He ran into his son Tommy – but didn’t recognise him and ended up punching him.

His latest stint lasted four weeks and he caused chaos when he stole his son’s inheritance after getting embroiled in loan shark Rick Neelan’s schemes.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

