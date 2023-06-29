Fans of Coronation Street were left confused by last night’s episode, in which it was revealed that Tyrone’s mother, Cassie Plummer, is still alive. Grandma Evelyn had previously told Tyrone that his mother was dead… however, last night’s revelations made it clear that this is not the case.

However, Cassie’s Weatherfield arrival left some fans wondering how old this newcomer is supposed to be. If the timelines add up, then 52-year-old Claire Sweeney hardly seems old enough to be Tyrone’s mother! Some fans certainly thought so.

Evelyn was shocked to discover that her daughter had returned (Credit: ITV)

Cassie makes Weatherfield debut

This came in last night’s episode (Wednesday, June 28) as Evelyn was reunited with daughter Cassie – in hospital recovering from a drug overdose. As the pair spoke, Cassie revealed that she knew the truth about Tyrone – that Evelyn had found him and that they were now living under the same roof.

She was furious to discover that Evelyn had told Tyrone that his mother had died. Growing emotional, Evelyn told her daughter that she had done so to protect herself and Tyrone – because she might as well be dead, to drug addiction.

However, some fans were confused by this series of revelations. Many wondered how Cassie could be old enough to have a son Tyrone’s age.

Is Cassie old enough to have a 40 year-old son? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans share confusion over age gap

Writing on Twitter as the episode aired, the soap’s fans shared their reactions to the story. Many wondered whether Cassie was old enough to have a son Tyrone’s age – given that Claire Sweeney is 52, and Alan Halsall (who plays Tyrone) is 40.

“So Tyrone is supposed to be this mystery woman’s son, but they look the same age?” asked one confused fan.

So Tyrone is supposed to be this mystery women’s son, but they look the same age? Okay Corrie. Great job on that casting 😂😂 #CoronationStreet #Corrie — Vicki ⭐️ (@xViCkIx_) June 28, 2023

“She had Tyrone when she was 11?” asked another befuddled viewer.

She had Tyrone when she was 11 ? #Corrie — 🪷Rebecca🪷 (@PiffysRockBun) June 28, 2023

“How the hell is she Tyrone’s mum? Aren’t they the same age?” asked another.

How the hell is she Tyrone’s mum? Aren’t they the same age?#Corrie #CoronationStreet — ANDY GIBSON (BlueTick) (@AndyGibsonTV) June 28, 2023

“Claire Sweeney is Tyrone’s mam and there is 12 years between them. This programme,” remarked a fourth.

Claire Sweeney is Tyrone’s mam and there is 12 years between them. This programme 🙃 #corrie https://t.co/fYD3OlQfHu — Brooke Kelly (@mynameisbrooke) June 28, 2023

It was revealed Cassie was only 16 when she gave birth to Tyrone. Ty was born on December 17, 1982 – which makes him 40 years old. This would make Cassie 56.

Although Claire Sweeney looks cracking for 52, it’s clear she’s aging up for the role. That’s that solved, then!

