Coronation Street tonight: Tyrone gets the mother of all shocks

In Coronation Street tonight Tyrone is about to discover something we’ve known for a while – cue that adorable dumb(founded) face he’s given to pulling.

The drama unfolds as he leaves Evelyn a message letting her know about the girls’ show and how much it would mean to them to have her there.

Cassie has some news to share with Tyrone in Coronation Street tonight (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Evelyn is moving into a rented flat with Cassie – superbly played by Claire Sweeney – at the precinct. When she picks up Tyrone’s message, Evelyn tells her addict daughter she can’t go to the gig as she won’t leave her alone.

Cassie does, however, manage to persuade her mum to let her out to buy a coffee – arguing she has been clean for weeks now.

When Evelyn realises her purse has left the flat as well as Cassie, she fears – reasonably – that she has gone to score.

But Cassie is at the Bistro, where she bumps into Tyrone – who of course thinks her name is Cath and she is James’ friend. He asks ‘Cath’ if she’s heard anything from Evelyn.

Speak of the devil, Evelyn then appears – breathless and in a flap – just as Cassie drops the almighty bombshell on Tyrone that she is his mother!

Well, you can imagine how that goes down…

Peter tells Carla to keep an eye on Stephen – but it’s too little way too late (Credit: ITV)

Eyes on Stephen

Elsewhere, Peter tells Carla to keep an eye on Stephen as he can’t be trusted – understatement of the century. Lou is still playing Miss Marple and comes to the factory for a meeting but reveals she has really come to find out who stole that tie pin. (So over that blinkin’ tie pin.)

Over at the café, Roy leaves a message for Shona, hoping she might have heard from Lauren. But neither she nor Max has seen Lauren since yesterday, and Roy becomes increasingly worried.

Laure makes a tragic confession to Max (Credit: ITV)

And a bombshell for Max too

Max and Shona’s jaws drop through the floor later when Lauren comes to the house to pick up her stuff and admits she offered Roy sexual favours (make it go away!) as that’s what she thought all men expect. Heartbreaking.

And in the plot of doom that really needs to go away before it properly gets going, Ryan pulls out a box of steroids from under his bed, but despairs when he discovers the vials have leaked.

Rescue Ryan… someone!

Carla’s worried about all the time he’s spending alone in the bedroom – and she doesn’t even know the half of it (#dickpicsincoming) – so urges him to go out and meet Alya for lunch. Alya later confides in Carla that Ryan seemed restless and preoccupied over lunch.

Someone help Ryan and give him a happy storyline quick smart, pleeeeeeeaaaaaaase.

