Coronation Street: Killer twist for rapist Aaron when Tracy finds out?

Coronation Street fans are predicting a killer twist for rapist Aaron.

The mechanic was seen to rape flatmate Amy Barlow after she fell unconscious following the pair’s heavy drinking.

Aaron took advantage of Amy in Coronation Street – and fans think he’ll pay (Credit: ITV)

After Aaron seemed to split with girlfriend Summer Spellman, Amy ended up in the middle as she tried to cheer him up.

Heading out to celebrate his promotion to mechanic, and Asha’s university offer, the students all went to the Bistro.

But when Summer arrived things were awkward and spiralled into a row.

Aaron and Amy stormed off home but carried on drinking to cheer themselves up.

Having already shared a smooch, the pair soon ended up kissing again on Amy’s bed.

But when she began to pass out through drinking, Aaron carried on touching her and kissing her neck.

Coronation Street rapist to be killed by murderer?

She was clearly unable to consent – and fans were horrified.

But they also think there is a killer twist coming.

They are convinced that Aaron will be murdered by Amy’s vengeful killer of a mother, Tracy Barlow.

She already successfully murdered Charlie Stubbs in cold blood after he was exposed an abuser.

One fan said: “Aaron I’d run mate because when Tracy finds out what you’ve done to Amy she will cut your [expletive] off #Corrie.”

A second said: “Aaron’s life won’t be worth living by the time Tracy’s finished with him #Corrie.”

Tracy Barlow could take revenge on Aaron in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

A third said: “#Corrie I’m just wondering who will kill Aaron first – Steve or Tracy…. My money is on Tracy.”

Meanwhile other fans were horrified by the scenes.

One said: “Poor Amy she didn’t even give consent. Sex without consent is rape #Corrie.”

A second said: “NO Means NO!!!! This is so horrible to watch.” (sic)

Another added: “It’s shocking, mainly because the character is passed out so she can’t say no, #Corrie has gone too far now, all before 9pm.” (sic)

A fourth posted: “That was disgusting #Aaron. What the character is doing is not okay and I hope this storyline ends up with him being jailed and ultimately going on the sex offenders register!”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

