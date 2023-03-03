Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Aaron sleeps with Amy without her consent

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight, Aaron takes advantage of a drunk Amy after arguing with his girlfriend Summer.

Sparks fly between Aaron and Amy as they get drunk together after a night out.

However, their evening takes a disturbing turn when Aaron sleeps with Amy without her consent.

What will Amy do? And how will Summer react when she finds out?

Aaron takes advantage of Amy while she is drunk (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Aaron sleeps with Amy without her consent

Things take a dark turn between Aaron and Amy after he decides to take things a step too far during a drunken night at their flat.

When Summer confides in Amy how she’s struggling to trust Aaron, Amy tells her she’s needy and insecure.

A furious Summer hits back with a jibe about Jacob, leaving Amy upset.

Revealing he’s being promoted to mechanic after his probation, Aaron’s in the mood to celebrate and reminds everyone it’s cocktail night at the bistro.

As Amy and Aaron get ready over a few drinks, the sexual chemistry is evident and they find themselves kissing.

However, Amy pulls away, wracked with guilt about betraying her best friend Summer.

At the bistro, Amy struggles to watch Summer and Aaron, so heads back to the flat.

As Aaron and Summer snipe at each other, ruining everyone’s evening, he announces he’s going too.

Back at the flat Amy and Aaron play drinking games, polishing off every drop of alcohol that they could find.

Amy stumbles into the bedroom to find more but declaring herself to be too drunk and feeling sick she falls into bed.

However, not taking the hint, Aaron climbs into bed next to her and tries to kiss her.

And Amy’s completely oblivious as to what Aaron does next when he has sex with her without getting her consent.

What will she do when she finds out and how will she face Summer?

Stephen gets pocketed by two lads after trying to buy more drugs (Credit: ITV)

Stephen scores an own goal

After Stephen‘s plan to spike Carla with LSD backfired, Carla berates Stephen for pulling out of the presentation.

This leaves Sarah to carry the can, making it clear he’s to having nothing more to do with the American deal now.

Stephen seethes and heads to the precinct intent on buying more drugs.

However, when two lads pocket his money and laugh in his face, Stephen sees red.

Will Stephen strike again and claim even more victims?

Paul gives Chesney a helping hand (Credit: ITV)

Paul gives Gemma and Chesney a helping hand

After being tragically run over by Carla, Paul was forced to sign off work as he injured his hand.

When Peter learned that Carla wasn’t insured to drive the van he offered Paul £15k compensation but he hesitated.

However, as Gemma’s gas bill soars, Paul hands Chesney a wad of cash.

He then explains that he’s taken out a loan as he wants to help them and will be able to pay it back as his compensation comes through.

Maria advises Daisy to go to the police

After Daisy opened up to Maria about her stalker Justin, Maria advises her to go back to the police.

Following her advice, Daisy tells Jenny that she’s been granted a hearing for a Stalking Protection Order next week.

Meanwhile, Hope reveals that Beth slapped her, but warned her not to bother grassing her up as nobody would believe her.

Sam is shocked by the news and tells Tyrone that Hope is telling the truth.

