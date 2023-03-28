Coronation Street fans insist soap went ‘too far’ with acid attack scenes

Last night in Coronation Street (Monday March 27, 2023), the soap aired some upsetting scenes that saw Daisy and Ryan become victims of an acid attack.

Justin had targeted Daisy with acid on her wedding day.

Now, some Coronation Street fans have insisted that the soap went ‘too far’ with the scenes.

Daisy never got the chance to get married (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Justin carried out an acid attack

Last night saw Daisy prepare to marry Daniel on her wedding day. With her wedding car being nicked, Ryan offered to step in and become Daisy’s chauffeur.

As the two were about to lock up the Rovers before heading off to the wedding venue, they were interrupted by Justin. He’d been lurking in the pub.

Justin told Daisy that nobody would want her after this before throwing a glass of acid at her.

Ryan jumped in front of Daisy and saved her from getting seriously injured.

Daisy rang for an ambulance as she covered Ryan with water in the shower.

Later on, Ryan went to hospital as Daisy confronted Justin. She managed to stall him before he drove off, giving the police chance to arrest him.

Some fans believe the scenes went ‘too far’ (Credit: ITV)

Fans think that the soap went ‘too far’ with acid attack

Although there were many who declared it the ‘best’ episode of Corrie ever, some fans were left affected by the horrifying acid attack scenes.

They think that the soap went ‘too far.’

One fan wrote: “So scary, don’t think you should be doing this. It gives absolute nutters ideas. So wrong Corrie.”

Another fan agreed: “Fantastic acting tonight I found it very difficult to watch ….. my anxiety and blood pressure went through the roof. I have to say though I don’t think this storyline was necessary. It’s the most horrific act and don’t feel that a soap is the place for it.”

This is the last time I watch coronation street tonight.. acid attacks, dogs being put down, somebody drugging someone, another now has Motor Neurone amongst other things… too much! #coronationstreet #corrie #coronationst #weatherfield #itv — Gareth Roberts (@_themightyg) March 27, 2023

There is too much misery and violence on Coronation Street these days. It used to be more light hearted than this. I get that these things happen, but we can do without giving nutters more ideas. #Corrie — Mike Baldwin (@Ralph_Hapschatt) March 27, 2023

Too much turned off #Corrie — Deb (@skehina) March 27, 2023

A third fan tweeted: “This is the last time I watch Coronation Street tonight… acid attacks, dogs being put down, somebody drugging someone, another now has motor neurone disease amongst other things… too much!”

A fourth person commented: “There is too much misery and violence on Coronation Street these days. It used to be more lighthearted than this. I get that these things happen, but we can do without giving nutters more ideas.”

A fifth fan simply declared: “Too much, turned off.”

Ryan’s life will never be the same again (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Ryan’s life has changed forever

Ryan Connor star Ryan Prescott has revealed that Ryan’s life has been changed forever following on from the acid attack.

Ryan Prescott revealed to us: “His life is never going to be the same again.

“Slowly, bit by bit, he starts to understand the gravity of what’s happened. It’s going to change his life forever, because it’ll change the way he interacts with the world. But despite the massive shift the incident causes he’s determined to find his way back to that infectious spirit he had. It’s a long road to recovery.”

Will Ryan ever be able to recover from the attack?

