Coronation Street spoilers: Justin throws acid at Daisy on her wedding day

Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Daisy and Daniel’s wedding takes a turn into horror when stalker Justin throws acid at her on the big day.

Daisy is feeling stressed after a series of disasters strike on the morning of the wedding – but the worst is yet to come.

As Daniel and the guests wait at the venue for Daisy, Justin attacks with a vial of acid.

Will Daisy be okay?

Daisy is convinced that the wedding is cursed (Credit: ITV)

The bad omens stack up for Daisy

It’s the day of the wedding, and Daisy is already convinced that her big day is cursed.

Things start off badly when she wakes up with a bloodshot eye.

She grows even more convinced when she learns that the wedding car has been stolen and that Ryan will have to step in as chauffeur.

Things continue to go wrong as the wedding cake arrives – decorated with a retirement message.

But, with Jenny and Glenda’s help, she arrives downstairs in the Rovers, looking like a million dollars.

As Jenny and Glenda leave for the venue, Daisy waits behind with Ryan.

Meanwhile, Daniel awaits Daisy’s arrival at the wedding venue.

But Daisy’s big day is to take a terrifying turn as Justin reveals himself once more…

Malicious Justin attacks Daisy on her big day (Credit: ITV)

Justin hits out in a vicious acid attack

As Ryan loads the car up, Alya wishes him luck with his Ibiza venture.

He goes into the pub to find Daisy – but they’re shocked to find Justin waiting inside, holding a glass of clear liquid.

To their horror, Justin advances on Daisy with the glass in hand.

He tells her that no-one will want her after what he’s about to do.

Then he throws a glass full of acid in her face.

What will happen next?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

