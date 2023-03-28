Coronation Street’s ‘harrowing’ acid attack scenes hailed best episode ever

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday March 27, 2023), the Rovers became the scene of an acid attack.

As Daisy’s stalker, Justin, threw acid at the bride to be, Ryan jumped in front of Daisy and got hit with acid.

Now, Coronation Street fans have branded the ‘harrowing’ scenes the best episode ever.

Justin threw acid at the bride to be (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Justin’s acid attack

On Daisy’s wedding day, Ryan and Daisy got ready to lock up the Rovers before making their way to the wedding venue.

Ryan had stepped in to be Daisy’s chauffeur after her wedding car was nicked.

However, as they were about to lock up, Justin revealed himself to be sitting in the pub.

He told Daisy that nobody would want her after this, before throwing a glass of acid at her.

Ryan dived in front of Daisy and became covered in acid whilst Justin rushed off. Daisy also was hit by the acid, but it was Ryan that suffered severe burns across his face.

The wedding was forgotten as Daisy focused on ringing an ambulance for Ryan whilst covering him with water in the shower.

With Ryan later in hospital, Justin turned up. He told Daisy that he wanted to ruin her looks so that he could get rid of all of the superficial love interests. That would leave him to care for her.

Daisy confronted Justin and was able to stall him so that the police could arrest him.

Fans have praised the soap (Credit: ITV)

Fans brand ‘harrowing’ scenes best episode ever

Coronation Street have praised the soap for its portrayal of such a hard hitting storyline.

They branded the ‘harrowing’ scenes the best episode of the soap ever.

One fan commented: “When Corrie get it right, like tonight’s episode with such powerful, stunning, harrowing and downright phenomenal acting… it knocks all the other soaps out of the park. This has to be the best episode EVER. Huge congrats to all involved.”

When #Corrie get it right, like tonight's episode with such powerful, stunning, harrowing and downright phenomenal acting…it knocks all the other soaps out of the park. This has to be the best episodes EVER. Huge congrats to all involved. 👏👏 — Nikki 🇬🇧 🇫🇮 🇨🇦 (@MJ_JJ061215) March 27, 2023

WoW! I think last nights episode of @itvcorrie was the best episode I may have ever seen 😱 #coronationstreet #corrie — pipi (@pipirfo) March 28, 2023

One of the best @itvcorrie episodes I’ve ever watched!! Well done to all involved especially @CharlieJordanxo #Corrie xx — Claire Holmes #JusticeForBritney 🌹🚀 (@ItsClaireBaby) March 27, 2023

Another fan wrote: “Wow! I think last night’s episode of Corrie was the best episode I may have ever seen.”

A third viewer agreed: “One of the best Corrie episodes I’ve ever watched!! Well done to all involved, especially Charlotte Jordan.”

A fourth person praised: “Just watched last night’s Corrie for the third time. Still shocked at the twist. Cried again throughout. Incredibly brave storyline to tackle. Brilliant acting. Best episode since Gail’s soliloquy after Aidan’s suicide.”

Will Ryan stay in Weatherfield? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: What’s next for Ryan?

Before the acid attack, Ryan was ready to leave Weatherfield for a DJ job in Ibiza.

However, now, it looks like his plans have been put on hold. Will Ryan stay in Weatherfield?

Can Alya support him through his burns journey?

Has Ryan’s life changed forever?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

