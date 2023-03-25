Coronation Street fans make shock admission about traumatic acid attack storyline

Coronation Street fans have made a shock admission about the traumatic acid attack storyline.

The ITV soap is set to air a horrifying attack on Daisy Midgeley by stalker Justin next week.

Daisy will be attacked by Justin next week on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street to air acid attack storyline

Daisy’s preparations for her wedding day will be cut dramatically short when Justin arrives at the Rovers.

With her mum Christina cursing her day, Daisy is already a nervous wreck.

Nobody wants to see that on their TV screen.

Things start off badly when she wakes up with a bloodshot eye.

She grows even more convinced when she learns that the wedding car has been stolen and that Ryan will have to step in as chauffeur.

But while Daniel waits at the venue for his bride, things take a turn in the Rovers as Justin arrives.

Holding a beaker of acid, he hurls it at Daisy in the shocking storyline.

Coronation Street fans vow to boycott soap

Soap bosses have worked with charities to develop the story, but for fans it’s too much.

They have vowed to not watch the disturbing scenes.

One said on Digital Spy Forums: “I am definitely not watching. I really hope this episode next week causes intense public outcry and forces change at the show by ITV, because enough is enough – this is all just sick now.”

A second said: “An acid attack is the worst possible storyline the producers could have come up with. Nobody wants to see that on their TV screen.”

Another said: “I can praise the acting, I can praise the effort the team has gone to, but that’s about it. I am not someone easy to offend, shock etc but this isn’t something I will forget.”

They added: “I also never tell people not to watch something because I don’t like it – this is different. I personally feel Corrie has gone too far here.”

Coronation Street fans have hit out at the storyline already (Credit: ITV)

A further fan said: “The thing is some people get ideas from TV shows which are not good, such as the upcoming acid attack.

Read more: Coronation Street fans lash out at show as popular character is ‘axed’

“And of course there are a minority who actually go out and do these things. As I say I think it’s irresponsible of Corrie to be broadcasting something so appalling.

“The show used to be light hearted with the likes of Blanche and Deirdre cracking jokes, but with Macleod at the helm it’s become dull and depressing.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.