Coronation Street fans lash out at show as a ‘disgrace’ as popular character is ‘axed’

Fans of Coronation Street have branded the show a ‘disgrace’ in their decision to axe a popular character amidst an upcoming storyline.

Producers on the soap recently confirmed that builder Paul Foreman will be diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

This is an ultimately fatal condition which will see Paul exit the show, having died of the disease.

But did actor Peter Ash jump, or was he pushed?

Coronation Street spoilers confirm Paul’s exit from the soap

Recent scenes have seen Paul struggling with his health after being hit by a van.

He since struggled to grip a pint glass and throw darts.

But a trip to the neurologist will confirm that the accident and Paul’s deteriorating health are unrelated.

Paul will soon be diagnosed with MND – the same condition with which Stephen Hawking suffered for most of his life.

But Coronation Street fans aren’t happy about it.

Corrie fans hit back at Paul Foreman’s exit storyline

One viewer was particularly unhappy about the upcoming storyline.

Writing in a comment thread titled Corrie is a Disgrace on Digital Spy, the disgruntled viewer wrote: “The constant issue-based storylines are nothing but a depressing and unpleasant exercise in box-ticking.”

They continued, highlighting Paul’s diagnosis: “Max’s far-right extremism, Daisy’s acid attack, and now Paul’s motor neurone disease death have all been handled with zero sensitivity or genuine emotion. It’s just more misery porn to get viewers to tune in.

“I just hope Peter Ash (Paul) wasn’t axed,” said another viewer, in the comments below. “If Peter was axed, it will make my blood boil.”

When another user confirmed the decision to leave didn’t seem to be Peter’s, someone replied: “Well this has made me really mad. Not happy indeed.”

Someone else added: “Why Paul for god sake?? I am fuming.”

Viewers on other social media platforms concurred.

Writing on Twitter, one Corrie fan asked, “Did Peter Ash ask to leave? If not, defo the wrong character to leave, will be missed.”

“Does this mean that Peter Ash is leaving… Paul is one of my favourites,” said another devastated viewer.

Writing on ED!’s Facebook page, many others agreed: “Aww gutted Paul is leaving as I think he is brilliant, I know he will do fantastic on the storyline,” said one.

“Why do they always get rid of the good actors,” concurred another.

Was Peter Ash axed from Coronation Street?

Actor Peter Ash, who plays Paul, today confirmed that he would be leaving the soap.

“I want to represent it properly,” he said, of Paul’s diagnosis. “We act it but there are people watching who are living with it.”

He admitted that he had ‘mixed feelings’ about Paul’s diagnosis, leading fans to conclude that he had been axed by producers.

“Late last year, [Corrie boss] Iain MacLeod said we’ve got this very big storyline for you, it will be a great thing to do but it will mean an eventual exit,” Peter revealed.

“I’ll be sad to leave but I am also quite happy to be involved in such a powerful storyline.”

