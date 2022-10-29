Coronation Street fans have had enough of Stephen and Summer plots

Coronation Street fans have been left begging bosses to give them “just one decent storyline” following Summer and Stephen overload.

The ITV soap missed out on a big win at recent award shows, with both Emmerdale and EastEnders being crowned best soap.

Stephen and Gabrielle have left Coronation Street fans cold (Credit: ITV)

And it appears that fans are getting frustrated with what’s happening on screen.

Viewers know Corrie has introduced a new killer in the form of Stephen Reid in the last few months.

Audrey Roberts’ son has killed Jenny Connor’s lover Leo to keep his dodgy finances a secret.

And now he is taking hundreds of thousands of pounds off from his mother in a mortgage scam.

Meanwhile Summer Spellman is pregnant and considering selling the baby.

After months of struggling with an eating disorder and her diabetes, Summer’s struggles seem endless.

Coronation Street fans switch off

And it seems like fans have had enough of all the current storylines.

They are begging bosses for a revamp – and to axe them.

One said: @itvcorrie come on with the Stephen and Summer story lines !! One is too far fetched, another murder linked to the Platts!

“Summer, yawn, yawn, yawn, had enough. Check your fans fb pages! Where’s the classic humour gone?”

A second said: “@itvcorrie What has happened to Corrie it used to be good. The storylines are boring & crap now most of the decent characters have gone.”

“Please please get rid of Stephen,” said another.

Corrie fans want just one decent storyline to get their teeth into (Credit: ITV)

Stephen’s killing and Summer’s baby drama

“He’s one of the most annoying characters that’s ever been on the programme. I don’t think the storyline is realistic, I’m sure it’s not that easy to get POA, a quick phone call surely wouldn’t do it?”

A fourth said: “What’s started to do my head in is Summer and her fella nothing but trouble apologising continually.

“I’m getting totally sick of seeing her miserable face and his I’m switching off and I’m a Corrie lover. and I agree over Stephen it’s stupid story line.”

A fifth said: “@itvcorrie having stopped watching for 30yrs, started watching on a Saturday morning in bed! Who the heck is writing this rubbish.

“The storylines are getting ridiculous especially the one with Stephen, as for some of the actors 😖!!”

Another raged: “@itvcorrie Well stuff you. Tonight was your final chance. I’ve been a viewer since it started but tonight I’ve finally stopped being one! Goodbye!”

