Coronation Street fans hail classic comedy as Jenny and Evelyn get drunk in the Rovers

Coronation Street fans have said the soap is back to its best after Jenny Connor and Evelyn Plummer got drunk in the Rovers.

The landlady and the acid-tongued pensioner knocked back free wine samples in Friday night’s episode.

Sozzled Jenny Connor is a highlight for many viewers (Credit: ITV)

Slightly sozzled Jenny slurred: “A sharp tang of green apples and some grass overtones perhaps. I even detect a hint of sulphur in the aftertaste.”

Evelyn ended up drunk texting Roy Cropper about an emergency causing him to come running to her.

And when he did find her, she’d forgotten why she text him in the first place.

Viewers loved the comedy scenes and flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One said: “A drunk Jenny and Evelyn! Which genius dreamed this scene up?! #Corrie”

“#Corrie I bloody love it when Jenny gets pissed,” said another. “It’s hilarious @SallyAnMatthews plays a brilliant drunk.”

Another piled on the compliments to Jenny actress Sally Ann Matthews.

“Gotta say @SallyAnMatthews is too good at playing drunk,” they said. “I hope it’s not method #Corrie”

Coronation Street’s Jenny shocked as long-lost relative turns up

Jenny may want to keep some of the booze back for medicinal reasons as she soon set to get a shock.

The Rovers Return landlady will be stunned when a secret relative turns up on the cobbles later this year.

Jenny Connor is getting a new relative on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Actress Sally Ann Matthews has teased the newcomer will arrive in a bombshell storyline.

She told The Sunday People: “Jenny is going to have a family member join the show, someone the audience knows nothing about.”

Jenny’s only family on the cobbles so far is her foster mother, Rita Tanner.

Rita was in a relationship with Jenny’s villainous father, Alan Bradley, who famously died under a tram in Blackpool while trying to hurt Rita.

And now, it seems the clan is set to expand. However bosses are staying tight-lipped on who the newcomer is.

