ITV chaos as announcer mixes up Emmerdale and Coronation Street

Soap fans were left in chaos last night after an ITV announcer mixed up Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

Before last night’s episode of Corrie, the ITV announcer told viewers to prepare for a visit to Weatherfield in an hour-long episode of Emmerdale.

The Rovers could have moved to Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Viewers who had just watched Emmerdale were left confused by what was happening.

One said: “@ITV I think your continuity announcer has had a tipple.

“How can anyone announce @emmerdale is on next when it’s clearly @itvcorrie.

“They even name long serving #Corrie favourites ‘Steve and Leanne’ before saying an hour long visit to #Emmerdale 🤪.”

“As if the voiceover on @ITV just said there’s an hour long episode of @emmerdale on next instead of saying @itvcorrie & these people are getting paid how much?!” tweeted a second unforgiving viewer.

Another wrote: “Who’s up for another hour of #Emmerdale? Don’t think this is the first time they’ve done this either…”

Viewers watching Emmerdale discovered Victoria was an heiress (Credit: ITV)

A fourth joked: “@itvcorrie see you’ve changed your name tonight! I was looking forward to an hour long Corrie not Emmerdale ha”

“Who’s up for another hour of #Emmerdale?” said another. “Don’t think this is the first time they’ve done this either…@itvcorrie #Corrie”

ITV’s announcement blunders

It’s not the first time ITV announcers have made blunders.

ITV made the reverse mistake in January when it announced an episode of Emmerdale as Coronation Street.

And then in April actor Michael Sheen was left ‘raging’ when he was announced as “Martin Sheen” for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire drama Quiz.

They also got Quiz star Matthew Macfadyen’s name wrong – instead calling him “James Macfadyen”.

And in 2018 they accidentally spoiled the surprise return of Kim Tate after revealing actress Claire King would be on the next day’s Lorraine to reveal all about her comeback.

Awkward!

