Coronation Street fans furious as episode finishes just as Yasmeen is about to reveal her plea

Coronation Street viewers went wild as last night's episode (Monday, June 8) finished just as Yasmeen was about to reveal her plea.

Yasmeen is facing an attempted murder charge after stabbing her abusive husband Geoff in self-defence

Meanwhile Geoff is back on the cobbles making out Yasmeen was the abuser.

But in last night's episode, Yasmeen's granddaughter Alya paid her a visit before her plea hearing. She begged her to tell the truth in court about Geoff's abuse.

Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen for months (Credit: ITV)

As she sat down with Alya, Yasmeen finally opened up and told her about the abuse Geoff had put her through.

She revealed that Geoff had killed her pet chicken Charlotte and fed it to her and forced her to clean constantly.

As Alya listened, it became clear Geoff had brainwashed his wife into believing no one cared about her and she was useless.

Alya wanted Yasmeen to plead not guilty (Credit: ITV)

After hearing about the extent of the abuse her gran had been through, Alya begged her to plead not guilty and expose Geoff for the abuser that he is.

Going to court

Later, Yasmeen appeared in court without viewers knowing what she had decided to do.

Yasmeen stood in court ready to say her plea (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Nigel Havers to return to Coronation Street as Lewis Archer's twin brother?

As it was read out what charge Yasmeen was facing along with why she was being charged, Yasmeen started to hear Geoff's abusive words.

She was asked to enter her plea, but the episode cut out leaving it on a cliffhanger and viewers went wild.

Right @itvcorrie when are you bringing back the double episodes because I can’t cope with these cliffhangers much longer!? 😩 #Corrie — Emma (@emmagkershaw) June 8, 2020

I can't believe we have to wait until Wednesday @NovemberHoney1 🙄 I need the next episode at 8:30pm. 😩 #Corrie #CoronationStreet — Claw (@Clawmaw) June 8, 2020

Omg you can’t end the episode like that. We have to wait till Wednesday. #Corrie — Nick (@NiickBoii) June 8, 2020

I knew they'd leave it on a cliffhanger! Tonight's episode was excellent. It was fantastic watching Yasmeen slowly but surely wake up to what's been going on #Corrie — D✨ (@bet_binch) June 8, 2020

Noooooo I want the next episode 😩😩 #Corrie — Shaheen (@topgooner100) June 8, 2020

Coronation Street: What happens next?

In this week's episodes, it is revealed that Yasmeen does plead not guilty to Alya's delight.

I knew they'd leave it on a cliffhanger!

Back on the Street, Geoff is furious to hear about Yasmeen's plea. He tells Tim they need to show a united front.

Geoff's story doesn't add up to residents (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street FIRST LOOK: Next week's spoilers in 10 pictures

Meanwhile Sally is becoming increasingly convinced that Geoff's story doesn't add up. Sally tells Tim she wants Geoff out, forcing him back to No.6.

Tim feels bad but when Eileen says she also isn't sure about Geoff's side of things, he starts to wonder if his father really is innocent.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV

Have you been following this storyline? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.