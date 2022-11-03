Tyrone, Fiz and Hope looking annoyed in Coronation Street
Soaps

Coronation Street: Tyrone and Fiz defending Hope leaves fans fed up

Hope has caused trouble in the past

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street fans have said they’re fed up of Tyrone and Fiz constantly defending Hope Stape’s actions.

Recently Fiz and Tyrone were horrified to discover a book is being published about Hope’s biological dad, killer John Stape.

In last night’s Coronation Street episode (Wednesday, November 2) Hope’s classmates found out about her dad and began picking on her.

But when she left school, her best friend Sam got the blame.

Tyrone and Fiz read the newspaper, shocked
Fiz and Tyrone found out someone is writing a book about John (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Hope Stape

Hope is the daughter of Fiz and John, but her dad died when she was just a baby.

After Fiz got together with Tyrone, he has been a father figure to Hope, although she knows about her biological dad and the crimes he committed.

Over the last few years Hope has showed behaviour problems.

She started a fire in her back garden, in the factory building site and in Tyrone’s flat.

More recently she damaged Phill Whittaker’s car with a digger.

Last week Fiz and Tyrone were worried when they found out someone was writing a book about John Stape.

They were also baffled about where the writer was getting the information about John.

The book is being serialised in the Weatherfield Gazette so Tyrone bought multiple copies to stop Hope from seeing what had been published about her dad.

However she saw it after reading it online.

It was later revealed that Hope had been talking to a journalist through a game and giving them the information about John.

Hope has caused a lot of trouble over the years (Credit: ITV)

Fans ‘fed up’ of Tyrone and Fiz as they constantly defend Hope

In last night’s scenes, Fiz got a call from the school to say that Hope had gone missing.

Fiz began searching for her daughter and found her in Victoria Garden with her best friend Sam, who is the son of Nick Tilsley.

Sam explained some girls at school had been horrible to Hope over her dad.

As Hope said she felt she was going to get angry, she decided it would be best to go home so Sam brought her back to the street.

However Fiz had a go at Sam for not taking her back to the house.

Hope tried to defend her friend and soon Nick saw what was going on and questioned why Fiz was telling his son off.

Fiz blamed Sam for Hope leaving school (Credit: ITV)

Fiz told Nick that Sam persuaded Hope to leave school, but Nick said he didn’t think Hope needed to be persuaded and Sam was easily led.

Nick told Fiz that Hope needed to keep her distance from Sam.

Later when Tyrone found out about what happened with Nick and Fiz he was furious.

He stormed over to Nick and Leanne’s flat and ended up punching Nick, warning him to keep away from his family.

But fans have said they’re fed up with Tyrone and Fiz always defending Hope.

Later Leanne told Fiz about what Tyrone had done and she was furious.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

