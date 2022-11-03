Coronation Street fans have said they’re fed up of Tyrone and Fiz constantly defending Hope Stape’s actions.

Recently Fiz and Tyrone were horrified to discover a book is being published about Hope’s biological dad, killer John Stape.

In last night’s Coronation Street episode (Wednesday, November 2) Hope’s classmates found out about her dad and began picking on her.

But when she left school, her best friend Sam got the blame.

Fiz and Tyrone found out someone is writing a book about John (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Hope Stape

Hope is the daughter of Fiz and John, but her dad died when she was just a baby.

After Fiz got together with Tyrone, he has been a father figure to Hope, although she knows about her biological dad and the crimes he committed.

Over the last few years Hope has showed behaviour problems.

She started a fire in her back garden, in the factory building site and in Tyrone’s flat.

More recently she damaged Phill Whittaker’s car with a digger.

Last week Fiz and Tyrone were worried when they found out someone was writing a book about John Stape.

They were also baffled about where the writer was getting the information about John.

The book is being serialised in the Weatherfield Gazette so Tyrone bought multiple copies to stop Hope from seeing what had been published about her dad.

However she saw it after reading it online.

It was later revealed that Hope had been talking to a journalist through a game and giving them the information about John.

Hope has caused a lot of trouble over the years (Credit: ITV)

Fans ‘fed up’ of Tyrone and Fiz as they constantly defend Hope

In last night’s scenes, Fiz got a call from the school to say that Hope had gone missing.

Fiz began searching for her daughter and found her in Victoria Garden with her best friend Sam, who is the son of Nick Tilsley.

Sam explained some girls at school had been horrible to Hope over her dad.

As Hope said she felt she was going to get angry, she decided it would be best to go home so Sam brought her back to the street.

However Fiz had a go at Sam for not taking her back to the house.

Hope tried to defend her friend and soon Nick saw what was going on and questioned why Fiz was telling his son off.

Fiz blamed Sam for Hope leaving school (Credit: ITV)

Fiz told Nick that Sam persuaded Hope to leave school, but Nick said he didn’t think Hope needed to be persuaded and Sam was easily led.

Nick told Fiz that Hope needed to keep her distance from Sam.

Later when Tyrone found out about what happened with Nick and Fiz he was furious.

He stormed over to Nick and Leanne’s flat and ended up punching Nick, warning him to keep away from his family.

But fans have said they’re fed up with Tyrone and Fiz always defending Hope.

Anyone else beyond bored of Tyrone constantly leaping to blindly defend Hope even after everything? Especially given she literally killed his unborn baby. Not to mention all the fires. Hurting Jack. Bullying Ruby etc #Corrie 😡 — GrianneDoherty33 (@griannedoherty3) November 2, 2022

I'm just catching up on the last ep now… Why does Fiz keep protecting that monster of a child "none of this is your fault" Yes.. yes it is… it's always her fault. #corrie — Robert Leonard (@Robert__Leonard) November 2, 2022

Fiz is so nieve when it comes to Hope 🙄#Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) November 2, 2022

Fiz has no idea about hope. Seriously no idea what hope is like. #Corrie — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) November 3, 2022

How deluded is Fizz? Of course Hope is just like Daddy Stape – only Fizz is too bloody thick to see the reality…

#corrie — Mark Adam James (@realmarkjames20) November 2, 2022

Fiz defending her arsonist daughter yet again 🙄🙄#Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) November 2, 2022

Later Leanne told Fiz about what Tyrone had done and she was furious.

What do you think?

