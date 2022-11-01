Coronation Street fans are convinced that John Stape‘s oldest daughter Jade Rowan is behind the new book.

Recently Fiz and Tyrone discovered someone is writing a book about Fiz’s late husband and killer John Stape.

However fans are convinced that Jade is the one behind it.

John is the father of Jade and Hope but he never knew about Jade (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Who is Jade Rowan?

A few years ago, Coronation Street couple Fiz and Tyrone noticed Hope was exhibiting worrying behaviour.

Hope is the daughter of John and Fiz.

After Hope was expelled from Bessie Street School, Fiz took her to a school in Birmingham with a unit for children with behavioural issues.

This is where they met a teaching assistant called Jade, who was great with Hope.

When Fiz and Hope returned, Tyrone was unable to get her back enrolled into Bessie Street so she needed to be home-schooled.

Fiz decided to contact Jade, asking if she’d move in with them and be a tutor for Hope.

Jade tried to take Hope away from Fiz (Credit: ITV)

Jade agreed and she seemed very excited to be working with Hope.

However she started to try to turn Hope against her mum and even tried to accuse Fiz of abusing Hope.

It was later revealed that Jade is the daughter of John Stape.

When Fiz found out, she was confused as John had never mentioned having another daughter.

Jade told Fiz how she always received cards and letters from her dad and was convinced that Fiz drove him to commit all those crimes.

Eventually Jade discovered that her mum had wrote those letters and John never even knew about her.

After Hope realised what her half-sister was really like, she told her she never wanted to see her again.

Hope had been giving information out about John (Credit: ITV)

Fiz discovers someone is writing a book about John

Last week Fiz learnt that someone is writing a book about John which is going to be serialised in the Weatherfield Gazette.

Immediately Fiz thought her ex-husband Phill was behind the book, as he had planned to write a book about John at one point.

However when she spoke to Phill, he told her it was nothing to do with him.

In last night’s episode (Monday, October 31) Fiz and Tyrone read the Gazette and saw there was a lot of information in there that no one but close relatives would know.

They started to rule out certain family members.

At one point Jade was a suspect, but Fiz quickly ruled her out saying she thought John was a ‘misunderstood victim.’

Fans think Jade is the one behind the book (Credit: ITV)

However when Tyrone realised the Gazette got Evelyn’s age wrong, saying she’s 92, he realised who the culprit was.

Tyrone called Hope down and said he had jokingly told her a few weeks ago that her gran is 92.

Tyrone and Fiz questioned who Hope had been talking to and she admitted she had been chatting with someone under the screen name Mad Dog on a game.

Mad Dog had been asking her questions about her family and Hope told them what they wanted to know.

But fans are convinced that Jade is the one working with the Gazette on the book.

I reckon it could be Jade 🤔🤔 #Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) October 31, 2022

I wonder if the author of the book could be Jade? 🤔 She was John stapes other daughter and when she left she said this wouldn't be the end of it! #Corrie — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) October 29, 2022

I'll be mighty surprised if it isn't Jade behind the latest John Stape drama in #Corrie pic.twitter.com/bgwMTyNRYZ — Darren Hilbert (@EastieOaks) October 29, 2022

Who do you think is writing the book on John?

