Coronation Street fans demand affair between two cobbles favourites

Coronation Street fans are demanding that Tim Metcalfe and Aggie Bailey get on with their affair.

The taxi driver and the nurse have become close over the last year on the ITV soap with circumstances drawing them together.

Will Tim and Aggie get it on like Coronation Street fans want them to? (Credit: ITV)

Nurse Aggie has become involved in helping Tim with his impotence issue.

Earlier this year Tim’s wife Sally became so convinced that he was having an affair with Aggie that she followed him to a hotel.

However with the news Aggie and Tim will grow closer still, fans just want them to get on with it.

One said: “Please Tim and Aggie just get on with your affair.”

A second said: “Anyone else think Tim and Aggie will be having an affair soon or is it just me?”

A third said: “Corrie we all know Tim and Aggie are going to have an affair, get on with it already!”

Coronation Street favourites for shock affair?

Another said: “Aggie will be the one to get it up for Tim?”

“Future affair storyline with Aggie and Tim,” said one more.

Next week the pair will grow even closer when Aggie and Tim get into a chat near home.

Tim opens up to Aggie after he quits the five-a-side football team the street has organised, forcing her son James to step in.

Being a hero, James takes Tim’s place on the pitch whilst Tim confides in Aggie about his upset.

The score isn’t looking good but James helps the team get back in the lead with minutes to spare.

However, he soon goes from saving the day to being the one who needs saving.

He collapses on the pitch, leaving Ed distraught.

Ed phones for an ambulance whilst everyone watches Michael start CPR on his brother.

At the hospital, the Baileys gather around James’s bedside, waiting for news.

Aggie’s set to be put through the ringer so will Tim support her? (Credit: ITV)

James is now conscious but is far from stable, after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

The doctor tells the devastated family that James needs an operation.

He has a condition called cardiomyopathy.

They need to be quick in fitting an ICD otherwise the day’s heartbreaking events may have a chance of happening again.

As she watches her son go into the theatre, Aggie’s overwhelmed with emotions.

She completely breaks down, fearing the worst. Will Tim be there for her?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

