Coronation Street fans demand Max is locked up as he gets away with spiking Amy’s drink

Amy collapsed outside of a club after having her drink spiked

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street fans demand Max Turner is locked up as he gets away with spiking Amy Barlow‘s drink.

Last week, Amy went to a Valentine’s dance at school with her friends Summer, Asha and Aadi.

When Daniel realised Amy and Asha were drunk, he kicked them out and they went off to meet Amy’s boyfriend, Jacob, at a club.

However Amy began to feel odd and collapsed. She was taken to hospital and it was revealed that Amy was spiked with GHB.

Coronation Street 14 Feb Amy becomes woozy and collapses as Jacob yells at Asha to call an ambulance
Amy was spiked by Max (Credit: ITV)

Later Max Turner reviewed the footage from the dance and realised he was the one who spiked Amy.

He admitted to his dad David that he spiked Amy, but she wasn’t his intended target – Amy’s uncle and school teacher, Daniel Osbourne, was.

Max wanted to get back at Daniel for pushing him down the stairs and lying to police.

Coronation Street Feb 18 Daniel asks Max to download footage of the dance for the police
Max admitted to spiking Amy’s drink (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans demand Max is locked up

In last night’s episode (Monday, February 21) Max apologised to Daniel and told him he could return to school, as David was no longer worried Max was in danger.

But Daniel was suspicious and confronted Max. Soon Daniel found out it was Max who spiked Amy.

Coronation Street Adam has a kick about with Harry but tears a strip off Lydia for gossiping with Sarah about him Daniel is shocked
Daniel decided not to go to the police (Credit: ITV)

After speaking to Amy, who said she would not let fear keep her from living her life, Daniel agreed not to go to the police as long as Max stayed out of trouble.

However fans think Daniel should’ve gone to police about Max and he should go to prison.

