Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 28-March 4

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Adam and Abi are up to their necks in it.

Lydia continues to frame Adam for stalking her, meanwhile, Abi turns back to the drugs to cope with her situation.

Also, can Chesney stop Joseph leaving before it’s too late?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Abi back on drugs?

Toyah shows off her engagement ring in the bistro and Abi is scathing.

Toyah’s taken aback, but concerned. She later urges Abi to attend her support group.

Toyah’s certainly pleased to see Abi with Dean, who she thinks is Abi’s sponsor.

But when he slips Abi a bag of drugs, it’s clear Dean is no good for her. Will Abi see sense before it’s too late?

2. Sarah kicks Adam out

Adam goes to the factory to convince Sarah Lydia is lying about him.

He protests Lydia is an evil fantasist.

Sarah doesn’t quite believe him.

She asks Lydia for evidence of dates and times and Lydia manages to go one better…

Sarah is shocked by what she finds out and throws Adam’s clothes on to the street.

Adam is desperate when Sarah demands a divorce.

3. Lydia has Adam arrested

Adam goes to visit Lydia.

But he is horrified to see she’s trashed her house to set him up as a violent stalker.

Adam goes to call the police, but Lydia has already called them.

As Lydia plays the victim, can Adam prove he’s innocent?

4. Emma gets in too deep

Emma watches Ted’s grandson from afar at Frescho.

She is later stunned when he tracks her down to the Rovers.

He says he’s been thinking about her a lot since Ted’s funeral.

Jon asks her out for dinner and they head to Speed Daal for a meal.

Faye is fuming that Emma is putting them at risk.

She points out Craig gave up his job to keep them safe.

Emma promises not to see Jon again.

However, when he texts her, will she reply?

5. Chesney says goodbye to Joseph

Chesney agrees to let Joseph go to Portugal, but is stunned when Linda says they’re leaving immediately.

Everyone gathers on the cobbles to say goodbye.

Chesney and Gemma bid an emotional farewell to Joseph.

He leaves in a taxi with Linda for the airport.

But when Ches finds out Joseph didn’t really want to go, he realises he’s made a massive mistake.

Can he make it to the airport in time to stop his son?

6. Exit for Brian and Cathy?

Brian and Cathy return from Cornwall and Brian tells Shona he’s found a shop just like the Kabin there.

He drops the bombshell he’s thinking of buying it, but does that mean he and Cathy will leave Weatherfield?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

