Coronation Street Adam protests his innocence
Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 28-March 4

It's not looking good for Adam...

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Adam and Abi are up to their necks in it.

Lydia continues to frame Adam for stalking her, meanwhile, Abi turns back to the drugs to cope with her situation.

Also, can Chesney stop Joseph leaving before it’s too late?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Abi back on drugs?

Coronation Street Toyah shows off her engagement ring and Abi is scathing

Toyah shows off her engagement ring in the bistro and Abi is scathing.

Toyah’s taken aback, but concerned. She later urges Abi to attend her support group.

Coronation Street Abi introduces Toyah to Dean

Toyah’s certainly pleased to see Abi with Dean, who she thinks is Abi’s sponsor.

But when he slips Abi a bag of drugs, it’s clear Dean is no good for her. Will Abi see sense before it’s too late?

2. Sarah kicks Adam out

Coronation Street Sarah is disbelieving as Adam tries to convince her Lydia is lying

Adam goes to the factory to convince Sarah Lydia is lying about him.

He protests Lydia is an evil fantasist.

Coronation Street Sarah is disbelieving as Adam tries to convince her Lydia is lying

Sarah doesn’t quite believe him.

She asks Lydia for evidence of dates and times and Lydia manages to go one better…

Coronation Street Adam and Daniel are shocked as Sarah throws Adam's clothes out

Sarah is shocked by what she finds out and throws Adam’s clothes on to the street.

Adam is desperate when Sarah demands a divorce.

3. Lydia has Adam arrested

Coronation Street Lydia puts on an act as she reports Adam for stalking

Adam goes to visit Lydia.

But he is horrified to see she’s trashed her house to set him up as a violent stalker.

Coronation Street Lydia puts on an act as she reports Adam for stalking

Adam goes to call the police, but Lydia has already called them.

As Lydia plays the victim, can Adam prove he’s innocent?

4. Emma gets in too deep

Coronation Street Emma is shocked when Jon comes to the Rovers looking for her

Emma watches Ted’s grandson from afar at Frescho.

She is later stunned when he tracks her down to the Rovers.

Coronation Street Emma is shocked when Jon comes to the Rovers looking for her

He says he’s been thinking about her a lot since Ted’s funeral.

Jon asks her out for dinner and they head to Speed Daal for a meal.

Coronation Street Emma promises Faye she won't see Jon again, but then he texts her

Faye is fuming that Emma is putting them at risk.

She points out Craig gave up his job to keep them safe.

Coronation Street Emma promises Faye she won't see Jon again, but then he texts her

Emma promises not to see Jon again.

However, when he texts her, will she reply?

5. Chesney says goodbye to Joseph

Coronation Street Chesney Hope and Gemma are emotional as they say goodbye to Joseph

Chesney agrees to let Joseph go to Portugal, but is stunned when Linda says they’re leaving immediately.

Everyone gathers on the cobbles to say goodbye.

Coronation Street Chesney Hope and Gemma are emotional as they say goodbye to Joseph

Chesney and Gemma bid an emotional farewell to Joseph.

He leaves in a taxi with Linda for the airport.

Coronation Street Chesney Hope and Gemma are emotional as they say goodbye to Joseph

But when Ches finds out Joseph didn’t really want to go, he realises he’s made a massive mistake.

Can he make it to the airport in time to stop his son?

6. Exit for Brian and Cathy?

Coronation Street Brian tells Shona he might buy a shop in Cornwall

Brian and Cathy return from Cornwall and Brian tells Shona he’s found a shop just like the Kabin there.

He drops the bombshell he’s thinking of buying it, but does that mean he and Cathy will leave Weatherfield?

