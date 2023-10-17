Coronation Street fans demand justice for Peter as he’s arrested for Stephen’s death: ‘I absolutely hate this’

Last night over in Coronation Street (Monday, October 16), Peter was arrested by DS Swain and Craig for the murder of Stephen Reid.

He’d been arrested after DS Swain believed he had intended to kill Stephen prior to running him over.

Coronation Street fans have now demanded justice for Peter after he was arrested for Stephen’s murder.

Craig arrested Peter (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Peter was arrested

Last night, Peter tried to help Sally track down Tim but didn’t get everyone singing his praises.

At the police station, Sally suggested that Peter had wanted to kill Stephen before running him over.

Once Peter had left, DS Swain revealed to Sally that she’d overheard the conversation and started to question Sally.

Later on, DS Swain had reason to believe that Stephen had dropped his weapon – a broken bottle – before Peter had accelerated the car.

This meant that Jenny’s life was under no threat at that moment in time; Peter had no good reason to kill.

With this, DS Swain and Craig both turned up at Peter and Carla’s flat and arrested him for the murder of Stephen.

Fans are worried about Peter’s future (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans have demanded justice for Peter

Coronation Street fans have now demanded justice for Peter after killing Stephen. They don’t want him to go to prison for killing the serial killer and are viewing him as a hero.

One fan complained: “DS Swain is actually [bleep] ridiculous like the man murdered 3 people, attempted to murder Tim, knocked Sarah unconscious and threatened to kill Jenny but she’s arresting Peter for bouncing him off his bonnet? Make it make sense.”

Another soap viewer exclaimed: “Poor Peter – I absolutely hate this!!”

arresting peter is yet another epic fail by wetherfield police #Corrie — Diya (@GopaldasDiya) October 17, 2023

If anything DS Swain & Craig should totally be thanking Peter for saving them the trouble of actually having to wipe the latest serial killer off the face of the planet. Who knows what Stephen may/may not of done next if not for Peter? #Corrie 😮 — GrianneDoherty34 (@griannedoherty) October 16, 2023

Only in soaps man. Peter’s the bad guy and Stephen the victim. I don’t think so. #Corrie — Gina 👄❤️ 🦊 (@benslexi) October 16, 2023

A third fan complained: “Arresting Peter is yet another epic fail by Weatherfield police.”

Another fan added: “If anything DS Swain & Craig should totally be thanking Peter for saving them the trouble of actually having to wipe the latest serial killer off the face of the planet. Who knows what Stephen may/may not of done next if not for Peter?”

A final viewer said: “Only in soaps man. Peter’s the bad guy and Stephen the victim. I don’t think so.”

Will Peter go to prison? (Credit: ITV)

Will Peter go to prison?

Peter’s just been arrested for the murder of Stephen after running him over with his cab.

With Chris Gascoyne leaving his role on the cobbles soon, could this be Peter’s exit storyline? Will Peter go down for Stephen’s murder?

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will Peter go to prison for killing Stephen? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!