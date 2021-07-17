Coronation Street fans can’t wait for Todd Grimshaw’s downfall as actor Gareth Pierce reveals it is coming.

Funeral director Todd was secretly recorded by blackmailer Will bragging about his sick scheme to split up Billy and Paul in last night’s episode (July 16).

Coronation Street’s Gareth Pierce has teased Todd’s downfall (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Todd in Coronation Street last night?

Collecting his money, Will decided to set Todd up.

As Todd was distracted, he set his phone to record before baiting him into bragging.

He said: “So we’re all done then? No other jobs you need me for? No more happy families to tear apart?”

Read more: Coronation Street: Alya ‘is not so innocent’ fans claim as Ryan cheats with Daisy

Todd replied: “So I think this little partnership’s run its course.

“If Paul and Billy were so happy then it wouldn’t have been so easy to split them up – I just gave them a nudge.

“I did what I had to. Paul was never right for Billy, they both knew it.

“Look, I love Billy – but he was slumming it and just couldn’t see it. I just needed him to see what a loose cannon Paul is.

“He shouldn’t have gone AWOL at the exact same time I was nicking the heat pump. It’s not my fault he hasn’t got an alibi.”

So how did Coronation Street fans react?

Todd kicked him out, not realising Will had recorded every word. And fans cannot wait for the recording to become public knowledge.

One Coronation Street fan said: “Will is totally going to be Todd’s downfall and I can’t wait! #corrie.”

A second said: “Will recorded Todd what a legend! Send it to Billy and Summer please #Corrie x.”

A third said: “I can’t wait to see Todd is being exposed by Will’s phone to Billy. #Corrie.”

Will is bringing about Todd Grimshaw’s reckoning (Credit: ITV)

Gareth Pierce teases Todd’s reckoning

Actor Gareth Pierce has revealed Todd’s reckoning is coming.

However, he insisted that Todd won’t be completely changed by losing everything.

“I think when you step back from what he’s done,” Gareth told ED! and other media, “he hasn’t gone into the territory of murder or anything as heavy as that.

“But it’s almost like a criminal wanting to be found out.

Read more: Coronation Street star Alan Halsall casts doubts over Tyrone and Alina’s future

“It’ll be awful, but there will be freedom after everything comes out.”

But he added: “I think it might make him re-examine himself. I think there’s a self-awareness that’s creeping in with Todd.

“He’s very self-centred, perhaps he can turn that around?”

So do you think Todd can be redeemed?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!