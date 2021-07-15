Coronation Street star Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone, has cast doubt over his character’s relationship with Alina.

In scenes to air in the near future, Tyrone gets jealous when he sees his ex Fiz out to dinner with her new man, Phill.

He begins to feel regret over what happened between them and wonders whether he’s as happy as he thought.

Tyrone sees red when he spots Phill and Fiz (Credit: ITV)

Are Coronation Street characters Alan and Alina on the rocks?

“He doesn’t take it well that Fiz is moving on – the green-eyed monster is there!” Alan told Digital Spy. “They’re in the bistro and Tyrone is on a date with Alina too but he can’t stop watching Fiz and Phill.

“It gets to him, he’s not really sure why, but he can’t help himself from making some snide comments.”

Alan says that Alina falling pregnant and their life together hasn’t quite worked out how he envisioned.

“He thought he’d seen this exciting new life and now that Alina is pregnant it’s not what he imagined,” he continued.

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Kelly makes a confession about Seb and Nina’s attack

Things begin to escalate, and Tyrone decides to lash out at Phill after necking a few drinks to give him Dutch courage.

“He thinks that Fiz is just sat at home crying and then when he realises that she’s not he gets very jealous,” he says.

“He takes a swing at Phill and misses and makes a drunken fool of himself.”

Could Coronation Street characters Fiz and Tyrone reunite? (Credit: ITV)

Alan wants Corrie’s Tyrone and Fiz back together

Alan says the in a perfect world, Fiz and Tyrone would eventually end up getting back together.

Even though loves working with Jenny McAlpine (Fiz), he’s not certain the writers are in the same frame of mind about their characters.

“Whether they can reconcile their differences on screen, we’ll have to wait and see. I’m sure that will be a long way away even if they do.”

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Will you be watching next week’s Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.