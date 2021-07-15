Coronation Street fans have clammed Alya Nazir after she broke up with Ryan Connor for kissing Daisy.

In last week’s episodes, Daisy made cocktails to try with Ryan and the two spent the evening together.

However the next day Ryan woke up in Daisy’s bed, unable to remember what happened. Daisy claimed she had no memory of what happened either.

Alya got drunk with Daisy (Credit: ITV)

Later in front of Alya, Daisy purposely said that she wasn’t happy about him lying to Alya when he ended up in her bed.

Having overheard, Alya ended her relationship with Ryan.

She later confronted Daisy who admitted she did remember what happened and Ryan had only kissed her.

Alya broke up with Ryan (Credit: ITV)

However Alya stood by her decision and refused to forgive Ryan.

Later she threw him out of No.6, but fans have turned on Alya, reminding her she once cheated on her fiancé Gary with his friend Jason.

#Corrie Daft episodes tonight. And, though I'm on Alya's side (as I hate Daisy), isn't she being a tad hypocritical? Or am I misremembering Alya getting drunk and sleeping with Jason while engaged to Gary? — Tracy Davidson 💙 (@tracydavidson27) July 14, 2021

Alya's really NOT as innocent as she makes out… Cheated on Gary

Blackmailed her own Grandad

Tried to profit from Aidan's death (After he left her his shares in Underworld) All Ryan did is kiss someone & she only really has Daisy's word it even happened #Corrie ❤ — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) July 14, 2021

Didn’t Alya cheat on Gary Windass back in the day😬😬 #corrie — Michelle Jones 🤯🤯 (@MeeshyJay) July 14, 2021

When did Alya cheat on Gary?

In 2014 Alya and Gary began dating.

In May 2015 Alya’s dad Kal died in a fire. Grieving for her dad, she got drunk and ended up sleeping with Jason.

Alya once cheated on Gary with Jason (Credit: ITV)

She regretted it immediately after. Soon afterwards she got engaged to Gary, but when he discovered she cheated, they split up.

Is Ryan leaving Coronation Street?

After Alya threw him put, Ryan has been staying at the Rovers on the sofa.

He told Daisy he landed a DJ gig in Val d’lsere and Daisy was quick to suggest she could go with him.

Will he decide to go with Daisy?

