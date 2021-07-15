Coronation Street spoilers reveal a new romance for Fiz, but who plays him?

This week, a man called Phill comes into the furniture shop and suggests to Fiz that they go for a drink.

Phill is played by Jamie Kenna (Credit: ITV)

Phill is played by actor Jamie Kenna.

Jamie has had roles in The Bill, EastEnders, Doctors, Silent Witness and Mount Pleasant.

He also played Big Marc in the 2005 film Green Street, which starred Elijah Wood.

Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz meets up with Phill

In next week’s scenes Chris and Fiz meet up for lunch in the Bistro and Chris tries to talk Fiz into doing a follow up article.

Fiz and Chris meet up again to discuss a follow up article (Credit: ITV)

Later Kevin advises Tyrone to ditch the idea of writing his own article as nobody wants to hear him badmouth Fiz.

However in the cafe, Fix confronts Tyrone over his proposed article.

Later Fiz meets up with Phill, the man she met in the furniture shop, in Speed Daal. Instantly Fiz and Phill hit it off and enjoy their date.

Tyrone calls into Speed Daal for a takeaway and is put out to see Fiz enjoying her date with Phill.

Fiz goes out with Phill (Credit: ITV)

When Fiz asks Tyrone if he’ll have the girls while she goes on a second date with Phill, he refuses.

He tells her that he’s taking Alina out for dinner.

Knowing Fiz and Phill are going to the Bistro, Tyrone takes Alina there for dinner.

However as they sit down, Tyrone watches Fiz like a hawk. As the evening goes on he can’t keep his eyes of Fiz and Alina gets annoyed.

Suffering from a headache, Alina goes home and leaves Tyrone at the Bistro to pay the bill.

Tyrone ruins things for Fiz?

Tyrone can’t resist making snide remarks at Fiz and Phill’s expense. However his bravado turns to embarrassment when his card is declined.

Phil tries to make peace with Tyrone, but Tyrone takes a swing at him (Credit: ITV)

In an attempt to make peace with Tyrone, Phill pays his bill.

But Tyrone is humiliated and takes a drunken swing at Phill causing him to trip.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

