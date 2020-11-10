Coronation Street: Fans call for Adam and Alina to get together after flirty scenes

Coronation Street fans have called for Adam and Alina to get together after they flirted up a storm in last night’s episodes (Monday, November 9).

Recently Adam and his wife Sarah split up. Although Sarah has made attempts for them to get back together, she discovered Adam slept with someone else.

But in last night’s episode, his attention turned to factory worker Alina.

Adam started flirting with Alina (Credit: ITV)

The two began flirting but Alina didn’t seem that interested at first.

Later in Speed Daal, Alina, Sarah, Paul, Kirk and Todd went there for a team building session and it just so happened that Adam was also in the restaurant.

As the two flirted, Sarah picked up on what was going on between her husband and colleague.

Adam asked Alina out (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Next week’s First Look in 10 pictures

Towards the end of the night, Adam approached Alina and asked if she wanted to walk home with him.

When he asked if she wanted to go out with him, she said she would think about it.

But have already decided viewers want the two to get together.

And Adam has more chemistry with Alina …#Corrie — Town and Country Web Soap (@bredrew2) November 9, 2020

Alina and Adam together. Id love them together. Please make it happen @itvcorrie #Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) November 9, 2020

Adam and Alina together. Would like to see that to happen tbh. #corrie — 🎅🎄🎅🎄 (@OsTweets__) November 9, 2020

i’m very much here for adam and alina getting together #corrie — stacey ⚓️ (@carlasbarlow) November 9, 2020

Coronation Street: What’s next for Adam and Alina?

Peter and Carla soon arrive back from their sailing holiday and quiz Johnny about Scott and the robbery at the Bistro.

Meanwhile at the factory, the employees gossip over Adam’s designs on Alina.

But soon Sarah catches Adam chatting up Alina outside of the factory and launches a tirade of abuse at him.

When Carla approaches the factory with a new client, she finds Sarah screeching at Adam (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Peter starts drinking again

As Carla approaches the factory with a new client, they find Sarah screeching at Adam.

Later, Carla warns Alina to steer clear of Adam as he’s just using her to get to Sarah. But soon Adam suggests to Alina that they get dinner. Will she accept his offer?

Next week, Carla tries to get Sarah and Adam back together, but will her plan work?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

Have you been watching Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.