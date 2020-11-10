Coronation Street spoilers: Peter starts drinking again

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Peter starts drinking again after a terrifying incident. But will he get the help he needs?

Peter has struggled with an alcohol addiction for years.

In next week’s scenes Peter tries to reassure Simon over the Oliver situation. But when Carla has a conflicting view, she and Peter become embroiled in a nasty argument and Carla is stung.

When Carla has another go at Adam for coming on to Alina, Adam suggests that she’s jealous.

Coronation Street: Peter takes a drink

Later, a thug approaches Peter in his cab. But when he refuses to give him a lift, the thug threatens to beat him up.

Peter is beaten up (Credit: ITV)

Covered in blood, Peter leans against a wall, the thug having stole his taxi.

A passerby called Barry calls the police and offers Peter his hip flask full of whisky. Peter desperately tries but fails to fight his demons and takes a swig from the hip flask.

Peter takes a sip of whisky (Credit: ITV)

When Peter returns home, Carla’s horrified to learn about the attack and tells him how much she loves him. Will Peter tell her about the drink?

Later, Carla hopes Peter will join her in a hotel she’s booked for a conference. But Peter declines.

Carla soon attempts to set Adam and Sarah up by inviting them both to lunch and hints if all goes well she has a spare hotel room for the night.

Carla attempts to set Adam and Sarah up (Credit: ITV)

Will Sarah and Adam get back together?

Later, when Barry calls in to the Rovers to see how Peter is, Abi is suspicious.

Abi soon confronts Peter in the Rovers’ back yard and reveals how Barry let slip that he’s been on the whisky. Peter assures her it was a one off and refuses to talk about it anymore.

Abi is suspicious when Barry calls in to see how Peter is (Credit: ITV)

As Carla heads to the pub, Abi warns her that Peter needs some help. As she gets home, Carla drags the truth out of her boyfriend and begs him to get some help.

Peter ends up in hospital

However, soon Jenny and Johnny find Peter in the car barely conscious. As Sarah heads over the factory, she’s concerned to see Johnny and Jenny taking a drunk Peter to hospital.

Johnny and Jenny take a drunk Peter to hospital (Credit: ITV)

When she gets to the factory, she tells Carla what she saw.

Later, when Peter wakes up, he finds Carla at his bedside. Peter tells her he loves her with all his heart and doesn’t deserve her.

Daniel and Adam are horrified to find Peter in Victoria Garden clutching an unopened bottle of whisky (Credit: ITV)

But later, Daniel and Adam are horrified to find Peter in Victoria Garden clutching an unopened bottle of whisky. What’s tipped him over the edge?

