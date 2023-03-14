Coronation Street's Sam, Hope, Jack and Vera with the Coronation Street logo
Coronation Street fans brand ‘adorable’ Sam and Hope the new Jack and Vera

Sam and Hope went on their first date

By Tamzin Meyer

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday March 13, 2023), Sam and Hope went on their first date together.

As Sam turned up in a suit, Hope sat awkwardly whilst waiting to go to the cinema.

Now, Coronation Street fans have branded Sam and Hope the new Jack and Vera Duckworth.

Coronation Street's Sam and Hope are sitting awkwardly on the sofa
Sam and Hope went to the cinema (Credit: ITV)

Sam and Hope went on their first date

Last night, Sam and Hope went on their first date together.

Before the date, Hope told Fiz and Tyrone not to embarrass her.

As Sam turned up with a box of chocolates, Hope couldn’t believe that he was wearing a suit to their date.

Dressed up smartly the pair sat awkwardly on the sofa whilst Fiz and Tyrone watched on.

Tyrone tried to take a photo of the young couple but Hope was having none of it.

Instead, she managed to get some money out of Tyrone for the cinema tickets and the popcorn.

Now, fans are predicting a long and iconic future for the couple.

Coronation Street's Jack and Vera
Will Sam and Hope become the Street’s next iconic duo? (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict Sam and Hope as the next Jack and Vera

Coronation Street fans are loving the relationship that Sam and Hope have, branding it as ‘adorable.’

They’re even going as far as saying that they’ll become as iconic as legendary Corrie couple Jack and Vera.

It looks like Sam and Hope have a long future ahead of them.

One fan wrote: “Sam and Hope in 50 years,” whilst sharing a photo of Jack and Vera.

Another viewer tweeted: “Sam and Hope are too cute.”

A third fan commented: “Aww, this Sam and Hope storyline is so adorable. And it isn’t just Sam and Hope being adorable, it’s the parents too. Especially Tyrone, bless him.”

How cute!

Sam and Hope hold hands in the cafe on Coronation Street
Sam and Hope have a strong dynamic (Credit: ITV)

Will Sam and Hope be the next Jack and Vera?

Sam and Hope are now dating, with Corrie bosses hoping that they will becoming the next ‘PJ and Duncan’ as they grow up on the Street.

Corrie boss, Iain Macleod revealed on Loose Women that Sam will bring out the best in Hope, explaining that: “We will see a more down to earth, grounded side of her.”

But, will Sam and Hope grow old together?

Will they become just as iconic as Jack and Vera?

Coronation Street - Sam Wears A Suit For His Date With Hope (13th March 2023)

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

