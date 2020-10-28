Coronation Street fans have begged for the soap to put Craig and Faye together after he saved her life.

Craig and Faye have been good friends for many years. However it seems recently Craig has started to develop a crush on his best friend, but she is currently in a relationship with someone else.

In Monday’s episodes of Corrie (October 26) Faye was held at gunpoint by Scott, who was hidden behind a mask. Scott decided to rob the Bistro and planned to take Faye as a hostage until he got away.

Scott pointed the gun at Faye, but Craig stepped in to save her (Credit: ITV)

After hearing about the robbery on the police radio, police officer Craig went into the Bistro.

As he tried to talk Scott down, he got out his police baton. But Scott ended up shooting Craig before fleeing the scene.

Craig got shot. Afterwards Scott fled the scene (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Tim and Sally move away from the cobbles after explosive fight with Geoff?

Seeing Craig protect Faye, fans have begged for the soap to make them a couple.

I really hope Craig and Faye get together #corrie @itvcorrie — Shaun Eley (@Eley01) October 26, 2020

OK hands up who wants Craig and Faye to get together 🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️ @itvcorrie #Corrie #coronationstreet — Christine ⫩🎀⫩🎀 (@christine6257) October 26, 2020

Omg Faye. I really want Faye and Craig to get together #Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) October 26, 2020

Craig and Faye are meant to be in dont even care!! THEY’RE IN LOVE 🥺🥺🥺🥺❤️❤️❤️ #Corrie — Telly Tweets 📺 (@TellyTweets_) October 26, 2020

Will Craig and Faye get together?

Whilst it hasn’t been revealed whether Craig and Faye will definitely get together, next week it’s revealed Faye is dumped by her boyfriend.

In next week’s scenes, Sally tells the family that Faye’s new boyfriend is coming around. But Debbie Webster suggests they throw a garden party to to christen Sally’s new chimenea.

Geoff tries to ruin the party. But later, Faye is dumped by text (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street: Fans mock burglary scenes as Scott fails to disguise his voice

However, as Sally and Tim await the arrival of Faye’s boyfriend, Geoff comes out with his boogie box and is determined to ruin their good time.

Soon arguments kick off between Tim, Sally and Geoff. Later, a tearful Faye pours her heart out to Craig after being dumped by text.

Will he be able to cheer her up?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.