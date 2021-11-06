Coronation Street fans are begging soap bosses to not get Abi Franklin together with Gary Windass.

The grieving mum and the gangster shared a flirty moment in last night’s episode (November 5).

Coronation Street: What happened with Abi and Gary?

Gary helped catch her son’s killer and stop him from fleeing the country.

Using his underworld connections, he tracked down the man helping them flee – and took control of the van.

Gary then drove them straight to Weatherfield police station where Corey was arrested.

With the evidence finally overwhelming, Corey was charged and locked up.

He sobbed to his dad as he realised he would be spending a long time behind bars in the future.

After the police had given her the news that Corey was being charged with Seb’s murder, Abi visited Gary.

‘I owe you one’

And there was definitely something in the air between them.

“I was worried that you might get into trouble,” she told him.

But he told her: “Nah, the police were happy to have that pair bang to rights. Not so worried about me.”

“It was a risk,” she said.

“Thanks, I owe you one. Or this defo makes us even.”

Flirting, Gary told a smiling Abi: “All in a day’s work, ma’am.”

How did Corrie fans react?

But fans were not in the mood for their flirting or sexual chemistry.

Especially as Abi has only just tied the knot with Kevin Webster after repeated tries.

One said: “Abi and Gary. Nope. NOPE Corrie NOPE.”

A second said: “Abi and Gary….please don’t do that to us @itv #corrie”

However, a third said: “@itvcorrie Please do not put Abi & Gary together romantically #Corrie”

So do you want the pair to get together?

