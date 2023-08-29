Coronation Street fans baffled over Billy and Paul’s skinny-dipping adventure

Last night in Coronation Street (Monday, August 28), Paul fancied going on a day out to the lake with Billy.

Whilst there, he and Billy decided to enter the lake and go skinny-dipping.

Now, Coronation Street fans have been left baffled over Billy and Paul’s skinny-dipping adventure.

Billy and Paul had some fun (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Billy and Paul went skinny-dipping

Last night, Paul visited Shelly at her flat and complained about Billy and the stairlift and wheelchair. Shelly told him to stop moaning and appreciate Billy’s support instead.

With this, Paul suggested that he and Billy go on a day out to the lake, striving to enjoy every moment they have left together.

At the lake, Paul came up with the idea of skinny-dipping, with Billy agreeing to join him.

The pair soon stripped their clothes off and enjoyed some wild swimming together.

Whilst in the water, Paul then asked Billy if they could book their wedding once they got back home before kissing him.

The couple then returned home and started making plans to hold their wedding at the Bistro.

Fans were concerned for Paul’s safety (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans baffled by Billy and Paul scenes

Coronation Street fans have been left baffled by Billy and Paul’s skinny-dipping scenes.

They’re wondering how Paul would be able to hold himself up or swim given his MND. Going into the water wouldn’t be safe for him.

One fan asked: “Isn’t this kind of dangerous for someone like Paul?”

Another added: “Surely Paul couldn’t even keep himself standing upright in shallow water let alone swim”

Isn't this kind of dangerous for someone like Paul? #Corrie — Leroy (@LeroyStHillwell) August 28, 2023

Surely Paul couldn't even keep himself standing upright in shallow water let alone swim #corrie — JB (@1Jennyb) August 28, 2023

Paul cant walk but is gonna go skinny dipping in a lake??? #Corrie — Sam (@notacIue) August 28, 2023

A third fan questioned: “Paul can’t walk but is gonna go skinny dipping in a lake???”

A final person tweeted: “I don’t think Paul should be getting into the water if he can barely walk icl”

The couple are planning their wedding (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Paul and Billy?

Paul’s MND is rapidly progressing – he’s struggling to walk and now needs a stairlift to access his flat.

Currently planning his wedding with Billy, will Paul be able to make it down the aisle? Or, will his MND catch up with him?

