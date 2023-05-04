Coronation Street fans upset by soap’s handling of Paul MND storyline

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday May 3, 2023), Paul turned to desperate measures in a bid to get some cash.

After making an excuse to Billy about where he was heading, Paul went on a mission to steal a car in the Freshco’s car park.

Now, Coronation Street fans have been quick to share their upset by the ITV soap’s handling of Paul’s MND storyline.

Paul turned to desperate measures (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Paul turned to crime

Last night, Paul asked Niall to give him a job before making out to Billy that he was off to the cinema with Dee-Dee.

Paul had also told Dee-Dee that he was going on a date with Billy, but as Billy questioned Dee-Dee about their night out she realised that something was up and quickly covered for Paul.

Worrying about her friend, Dee-Dee followed Paul and found him about to steal a car in the Freshco’s car park.

Dee-Dee threatened to call the police, begging him to reconsider. Paul explained that he needed the cash so that he could help Gemma out whilst also ensuring that he didn’t leave Billy with debt once he died.

Noting that it would be an insurance scam so that nobody would get hurt, Paul started to drive away but reconsidered after hearing Dee-Dee out.

Later on, Paul met up with Damon and blackmailed him, asking for £25k. If he didn’t cough up the cash, he’d dob him in to the police.

Paul is failing to get support (Credit: ITV)

Fans upset by soap’s handling of Paul’s MND storyline

Coronation Street fans have been left upset by the soap’s handling of Paul’s MND storyline. They’re not happy that Paul’s turned to crime instead of getting support for his condition. They’re now losing sympathy for the character as a result.

One fan wrote: “If Paul has just been diagnosed with MND, believe me, he would not be thinking of criminality. There are more important things for him to get his head around.”

If Paul has just been diagonised with MND believe me he would not be thinking of criminality. There are more important things for him to get his head around #corrie — Dvdcks47 (@dvdcks47) May 3, 2023

#corrie really try to make us feel sorry for Paul because he has MND yet in the next breath he’s stealing cars lol — Dave (@DavidMackayy) May 3, 2023

We are meant to have sympathy for Paul yet I find myself losing sympathy for him more and more. #Corrie — Owen (@itzzzo_) May 3, 2023

Another viewer tweeted: “Corrie’s really trying to make us feel sorry for Paul because he has MND yet in the next breath he’s stealing cars lol.”

A third person agreed: “We are meant to have sympathy for Paul yet I find myself losing sympathy for him more and more.”

Will Paul open up to his loved ones? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Paul seek support for his MND?

At the moment, Dee-Dee is the only close person who is in a position to help support Paul through his diagnosis. She and Damon are the only people who actually know about Paul’s condition.

Billy knows about Paul’s financial struggles but he’s unaware of the true extent of Paul’s illness. Will Paul seek support for his MND or will he continue to keep it a secret from his loved ones?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Paul seek support for his MND? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!