Coronation Street fans can’t bear to watch rapid progression of Paul’s MND

Last night on Coronation Street (Wednesday, August 23), Paul celebrated his birthday with his twin sister, Gemma.

Whilst looking after Bryn at the playground, Paul fell to the ground as his legs gave way.

Coronation Street fans now can’t bear to watch the rapid progression of Paul’s MND play out on screen, with it leaving them in tears.

Paul’s deteriorating (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Paul’s MND escalated

Over in Weatherfield last night, Paul celebrated his birthday as Billy gifted him an engagement ring. Later on, he was surprised with a joint birthday party with Gemma at the Bistro.

Overwhelmed, Paul then took Bryn to the playground for a little run around and to get some air. However, Bryn ran off and Paul was unable to catch up with him, falling to the ground as his leg gave way.

Peter soon returned Bryn back to Paul and helped him up off of the floor.

Afterwards, humiliated Paul accepted that his MND was escalating, needing Billy and Todd’s help to carry him up to the flat as he couldn’t manage the stairs.

He then came to terms with the fact that he now needed a stair lift to access his flat.

Fans can’t bear it (Credit: ITV)

Fans can’t bear to watch Paul’s MND rapidly progress

Coronation Street fans can’t bear to watch Paul’s MND rapidly progress as his symptoms intensify.

One Coronation Street viewer tweeted: “Great seeing more Paul on screen in tonight’s Corrie, fantastic performances from Peter Ash. Paul’s MND storyline is such a very important watch. It’s going to get a lot worse, the producers are highlighting it very well… just don’t like how Paul’s going down hill fast…”

Great seeing more Paul on screen in tonight’s #corrie, fantastic performances from @PeterAsh_85. Paul’s MND storyline is such a very important watch. it’s going to get a lot worse, the producers are highlighting it very well.. just don’t like how Paul’s going down hill fast.. — James ogrady (@Jamesogrady551) August 23, 2023

Must be so frustrating and scary for Paul, his MND is progressing quite quickly…😭😩💔#Corrie — Teena Massam 💙🌷🌼 (@teenamassam) August 23, 2023

#Corrie why are they speeding up Paul's illness. I'm sure MND sufferers decline isn't so fast. If they are trying to highlight something, they should do it in a timely fashion. — Princess of Darkness 🇬🇧🇯🇲 (@DonnaCarroll49) August 23, 2023

Another person wrote: “Must be so frustrating and scary for Paul, his MND is progressing quite quickly…”

A third added: “Why are they speeding up Paul’s illness? I’m sure MND suffers decline isn’t so fast. If they are trying to highlight something, they should do it in a timely fashion.”

Someone else commented: “Oh God Paul I can’t take it,” followed by crying emojis.

“Seeing Paul’s health suffer is heartbreaking,” added one more. And someone else agreed: “So upsetting seeing Paul’s illness affecting him like this, and this is something that happens in real life.”

Paul is making the most of the time he has left (Credit: ITV)

What’s in store for Paul in Coronation Street?

With his health rapidly declining, Paul is striving to make the most of the little time he has left.

He’s busy planning his wedding to Billy and having fun whilst he still can. But, how long does Paul actually have left before things get much worse for him?

