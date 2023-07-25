Billy looks worried on Coronation Street; inset, show logo and background (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Soaps

Coronation Street fan fears for Billy’s future on the show as Paul makes his dying request

Billy's future on the soap looks bleak

By Joel Harley

A Coronation Street fan has aired his fears for Billy Mayhew’s future on the show, following Paul Foreman’s request last night.

After speaking to another member of his MND support group, Paul came to a momentous decision about his motor neurone disease journey. Speaking to Billy last night (Monday, July 24) Paul asked if he could assist him in ending his own life when the time came.

Billy looking sadly at Paul on Coronation Street
Billy was devastated by Paul’s request that he help him end his own life (Credit: ITV)

Billy left horrified by Paul’s death request

Shocked Billy refused to have any part in Paul’s death, storming out of the flat. Returning to the conversation later, Billy admitted that he had hoped Paul was about to ask for his hand in marriage.

A shocked Paul then proposed, agreeing that it would be better for them to make the most of their time together, rather than ending his own life.

However, as he spoke to Todd afterwards, it seemed as though his mind had not yet been made up.

But however Paul’s journey ends, what does this mean for Billy?

Billy smiling as he looks at Paul on Corrie
Billy and Paul soon made up, but what does the future hold for the vicar? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan predicts sad fate for Billy

One Coronation Street fan had a particularly sad prediction for Billy’s life in Weatherfield, post-Paul. Writing on Reddit, this fan theorised that there will be little reason for Billy to stay, once Paul is gone.

“I feel like when Paul inevitably passes away, there will be little reason for Billy to stick around on the street. The people close to him will all have moved on or died,” the fan wrote.

Billy looks worried on Coronation Street
The future looks bleak for Billy once Paul dies (Credit: ITV)

Could Billy leave Weatherfield after Paul’s death?

“The man he loves will be gone, Summer will be off to university, and he will be having to live on the same street as his ex, Todd,” the fan continued.

They went on to  say: “He’s not particularly close to anyone else on the street. What’s he going to do after that? Sit around in an empty flat being miserable?”

“I feel as though, as things stand, Billy is at risk of being a token character after Paul exits,” the fan concluded.

Is this fan right? Could Billy’s time on Coronation Street be coming to an end?

Will Todd and Billy reunite? (Credit: ITV)

Todd and Billy reunited?

However, some fans felt there absolutely was a point to Billy sticking around. Namely, to get him back with Todd!

“I also expect that the show will circle back to Billy/Todd at some point (either before or, more likely, after Paul dies),” one wrote.

Another added: “I can see Paul, Billy and Todd having a big story coming up.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

