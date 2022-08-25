Coronation Street fans baffled as evil Geoff makes a shock return to screens

Coronation Street viewers started their evening with rather a jolt last night – as Geoff Metcalfe appeared!

Fans are used to dramatic ends to episodes – it’s what makes us want to tune in for the next instalment, after all. However, dramatic starts are another thing altogether.

As last night’s episode (Wednesday, August 24) kicked off and that famous theme tune faded out, not even a minute passed before the show dropped a huge shock.

It was the return of iconic Coronation Street character Geoff who has been dead for a year and a half.

And viewers were lapping up the drama.

Yasmeen had a nightmare about Geoff in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Nightmare times for Yasmeen

The episode began with Yasmeen waking up on the sofa to discover Stu in her kitchen, cheerily making a cup of tea.

Bleary-eyed and confused, Yasmeen tried to make sense of what was going on – after all, as far as she knew Stu was in jail.

Yasmeen, of course, has been in turmoil over Stu since she discovered he went to prison for murdering a young girl.

Horrified she had let herself get close to him, she disowned Stu and refused to listen to his side of the story.

So when she realised he was in her house, she immediately ordered him out.

Anyone for chicken Stu? (Credit: ITV)

Geoff’s back!

Stu, however, went from cheery to callous as he told Yasmeen how much he had hurt her, before thrusting a plate towards her asking, “Would you like some chicken?”

Of course, the mention of a chicken dinner took Yasmeen right back to her ordeal with husband Geoff.

Geoff cooked Yasmeen’s pet chicken and served it up to her, forcing her to eat the bird.

So, Stu’s words bought the the whole ordeal flooding back to her.

Geoff is the stuff of nightmares for Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

But there was worse to come. As Yasmeen screamed in horror, suddenly Stu transformed into Geoff.

Looming over her, Geoff began to berate Yasmeen.

“You stupid woman,” he gloated. “He’s a murderer, sat right under your nose all this time!”

Scary stuff!

Yasmeen’s nightmare sees her terrorised by the men in her life (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen’s dream ending!

Luckily for Yasmeen, she then heard her grandson Zeedan’s voice.

As she woke up again, she was still on the sofa, but this time it was Zeedan standing over her, gently waking her up from her terrible dream.

But while Yasmeen breathed a sigh of relief, viewers were busy recovering from the surprise appearance of actor Ian Bartholomew as Geoff in the scary scene.

“Help! Why did i just walk downstairs and see Geoff Metcalfe on 2022 Corrie?” gushed one. While another said, “Okay, Yasmeen’s dream of Geoff scared me.”

But everyone agreed on one thing. “What an epic start,” said one viewer, summing up the general feeling.

help why did i just walk downstairs and see geoff metcalfe on 2022 corrie — eva ✰ (@smugdenn) August 24, 2022

Okay Yasmeen’s dream of Geoff scared me😭😭😭 #Corrie — Michelle💕 #11YearsOfLittleMix (@mishybabez_) August 24, 2022

Yasmeen haunted forever?

Later in the episode, we saw Yasmeen stand up for Stu against her disapproving neighbours and even invite him to move back into her house.

But can Yasmeen really overcome her fears so easily?

And if she can’t, could we be treated to more spooky appearances from Geoff in the future?

Read more: Who’s in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

How did you feel about seeing Geoff back in Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.