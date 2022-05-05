Stu Ken Coronation Street
Coronation Street fans all saying the same thing about Stu and Ken

Ken and Stu have had some scenes together recently

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street fans have been saying the same thing about Stu Carpenter and Ken Barlow‘s friendship.

In recent episodes, Stu and Ken have been spending more time together and fans are loving their new  friendship.

Stu has had some scenes with Ken (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stu and Ken

Earlier this year, Stu began ended up getting drunk with Steve and Tracy after Stu replaced Tracy’s wines with cheap booze from the shop.

Stu came clean to Steve about what he did and it ended with Steve, Tracy, Ed and Stu all getting drunk together.

This week, Stu and Ken were helping out at Speed Daal for an event.

However when Stu realised he hadn’t ordered the food, he needed Ken to take him to the wholesalers.

When Stu got to the wholesalers, it was shut and soon a police officer saw Stu and thought he was trying to break in.

The police officer assumed Ken was a getaway driver (Credit: ITV)

Stu and Ken were stopped by the officer, who assumed Ken to be the getaway driver.

Stu was arrested but later let go when Yasmeen told the police she sent him to the wholesalers and made him promise not to return without her order.

However when Stu got back, Yasmeen wasn’t happy and kicked Stu out of her home, where he’s been living.

Coronation Street Stu looks worried as he's arrested
Fans are loving Stu and Ken’s relationship (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans all saying the same thing about Stu and Ken

In last night’s scenes (Wednesday, May 4) Tracy got a shock when she found Stu smoking in the bathroom.

After Tracy left, Stu offered to make Ken a cooked breakfast.

Soon the two were having a chat and Stu joked that he was Ken’s new lodger.

When Ken’s face dropped he assured his new pal that he knew the invite was for one night only and that him and Tracy weren’t destined to be housemates.

Ken encouraged Stu to apologise to Yasmeen but he feared he would make things worse.

Stu soon asked Ken if he could help him with an apology and later Stu performed an apology song for Yasmeen.

Fans were loving the scenes between Stu and Ken calling their friendship ‘pure’ and saying they’re the comedy duo the show has been missing.

What do you think of Stu and Ken’s friendship?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

