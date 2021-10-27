Stu in Coronation Street made an appearance in tonight’s episode (Wednesday, October 27), but who is he and who plays him?

Who is Stu in Coronation Street and when did he first appear?

Stu is a homeless man who has been sleeping on the streets of Weatherfield.

He made his first appearance last week during Super Soap Week when Abi returned the cobbles after being released from the police station.

Stu was asleep in the ginnel by some bins and it was shown to viewers he has a Weatherfield County backpack.

Asha recognised Stu’s bag (Credit: ITV)

In tonight’s scenes Stu went into Dev’s shop and Asha confronted him when she saw him shoplifting.

However she soon spotted he had a Weatherfield County bag and asked where he got it.

When he revealed he found it, Asha knew there was a chance it could be Corey’s backpack that he threw away the night he attacked Nina and Seb.

Soon Stu ran off, will they be able to find him? Does he know something about the night Seb and Nina were attacked?

Who plays Stu in Coronation Street?

Stu is played by actor Bill Fellows (Credit: ITV)

Stu Carpenter is played by actor Bill Fellows.

What else has Bill Fellows been in?

Bill has had roles in many popular TV series.

In 1994 he played Trevor in London’s Burning and in 2013 he played Laurie in ITV drama, Broadchurch.

He also played Bernie in BBC series Wolfblood.

Bill has appeared in other soaps (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street isn’t the first soap Bill has appeared in. In 2006, he appeared in EastEnders playing a character called Chaplain.

Bill has had multiple roles in Doctors, Casualty and Holby City.

You may also recognise him from his roles on The Bill, Waterloo Road, Clocking Off, Waking the Dead, Downton Abbey and Vera.



Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

